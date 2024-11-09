Company unveils new system to deliver clean water and energy to crisis zones worldwide: 'We're seeing more wars and natural disasters'

"We're addressing three core needs in crisis situations — clean water, power, and mobility to distribute aid."

A San Diego-based company has debuted an off-grid solar-powered system that could help provide much-needed resources to areas in need.

According to Electrek, Beam Global's BeamWell is a fully solar-powered water desalination and mobility system. It provides drinking water, transportation, and power for crisis zones. It is self-sufficient and portable, making it perfect for deployment in war zones and areas dealing with the aftermath of natural disasters.

"We're seeing more wars and natural disasters, like recent hurricanes in the U.S., becoming all too common," Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley said. "Forty percent of the world's population lives near the sea in areas prone to natural disasters. With BeamWell, we're addressing three core needs in crisis situations — clean water, power, and mobility to distribute aid. Beam Global is on a mission to make a real difference for those who are suffering."

BeamWell desalinates 3,000 liters of water each day, stored in a tank attached to the system. It also features four Benzina Zero electric mopeds to aid in the swift distribution of resources and provides power for any necessities that may arise. It's portable, able to fit inside a shipping container, and needs no construction upon arrival.

The key of the system is the attached solar panels, which power all of the necessary pieces and also provide electricity that can power other things like medical equipment or computer systems.

We've seen more and more creative uses of solar power in recent months. Scientists have made significant leaps in materials as perovskite cells continue to become more viable. Japanese scientists have unveiled a solar-powered van that is described as an "extended living room." And researchers have discovered some profound benefits to farming around solar panels.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

If you're interested in installing solar panels at your home, check out TCD's handy guide.

Beam Global is ready to deploy the BeamWell system soon, with plans to send them to war-torn areas of the Middle East.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.