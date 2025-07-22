Scientists develop revolutionary method to keep dangerous toxins out of rivers and lakes: 'It holds strong potential'

The material has been successfully tested in labs.

Scientists have created a new water treatment material that can more efficiently purify water for release and extract phosphorus for industrial purposes.

According to research on the revolutionary material, published in Springer Nature, the researchers propose the use of "urchin-like La/Cu-Fe3O4 nanocapsules featuring perpendicular La/Cu nanosheets surrounding an Fe3O4 nanosphere core." The material can efficiently remove phosphorus from wastewater to ensure it's pure enough to be released into rivers and lakes.

Wastewater must be treated before release, and much of that process involves removing phosphorus, which causes green algae growth, and disinfecting microorganisms like total coliform. The new material accomplishes both highly efficiently. And, the retrieved phosphorus is a valuable industrial material used to make fertilizers, cleaning agents, and detergents.

According to TechXplore, the system operates without electricity by using a magnetic field to move the material with precision. This reduces energy consumption by over 99% compared to traditional treatment methods, decreasing energy costs and carbon emissions.

"The key to our research is the rapid recovery of phosphorus from sea urchin structural materials and the implementation of a process that precisely controls particles in water with magnetic fields," said Dr. Youngkyun Jung, first author of the study, per TechXplore.

The treatment can be implemented in water purification plants, sewage treatment plants, and industrial wastewater treatment sites. The treated water can be used in precision agriculture, smart farms, eco-friendly industrial parks, and public water and sewage systems, helping to improve water security.

"It holds strong potential for future expansion into multifunctional water treatment platforms," Jung explained, per TechXplore.

This incredible technology can reduce the cost and time it takes to properly treat water for release or recycling. It could work with emergency purification systems for natural disasters, mobile facilities for underdeveloped countries, and portable water treatment devices. This would make water more accessible and affordable to those in need, reducing water scarcity around the world.

On top of helping people get usable water, the technology also helps the planet. It ensures harmful materials — like the microorganisms in wastewater — don't pollute lakes and rivers. The eco-friendly system will reduce planet-warming emissions created during the treatment process, helping work toward a cleaner, cooler future.

The material has been successfully tested in labs, so the next step is likely further development and eventually pilot projects.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.