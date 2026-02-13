Homeowner shares frustrations after local HVAC contractor gives totally 'clueless' advice: 'They don't want to service it til spring'

A Northern Minnesota homeowner got the runaround when they sought help for a broken heat pump amid winter weather.

They described the situation in r/heatpumps, making a "vent post on freaking clueless heat pump contractors." Their Gree Ultra, which was the main heat source for their house, had shut down. Luckily, it was under warranty.

But the contractor they called wasn't helpful, claiming heat pumps shouldn't be used if it was zero degrees Fahrenheit and weren't designed for carrying a heating load in such temperatures — demonstrably false information that also contradicted the manufacturer's rating for the unit, which the poster said was down to minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit.

"They're the ones who installed it! Absolutely insane," they wrote, noting the technician insisted the company did not want to try to repair it because working with high voltage was dangerous in cold weather. "They don't want to service it til spring," the poster added.





As for the poster, they had three other heat pumps and had obtained certification to install them, so they considered getting to work themselves. They didn't want to void the warranty, though, so enduring the wait until well into spring was another option.

"I'm enraged on your behalf," one commenter said. "That is super frustrating."

Someone else wrote: "I live in the Dakotas and when we bought our house and decided to replace the old heat pump with a new Bosch IDS, it took some time to find a contractor that could speak intelligibly about heat pumps. Once we found a guy who could tell us more about the heat pump we'd researched than we already knew, we knew we found the right guy."

