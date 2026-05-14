Britain's latest energy price spike is pushing more households to look up — at their roofs. In east London, one neighborhood is trying to turn that interest into action by linking dozens of streets together in a shared push for solar power, according to the i Paper.

What started as a hyperlocal fundraiser is now growing into a community-scale model for lower bills and cleaner energy.

What's happening?

In Walthamstow, a project called Walthamstow Power Station is helping residents install solar panels together, lowering costs through collective bargaining and new financing options, per the Guardian. The effort comes as war-related pressure on oil and gas markets drives up household energy bills across the U.K., deepening the country's second energy crisis in less than five years.

The timing stands out. Renewable energy providers are seeing stronger demand, and newly released figures showed 27,000 solar systems were installed in March — Britain's biggest monthly total in more than 10 years, per the i Paper.

The project began during the COVID-19 lockdown, when artists Dan Edelstyn and Hilary Powell spent 23 nights sleeping on their roof and raised more than £150,000 ($203,077). The funds went toward solar for 16 homes and five local schools.

Now the idea is expanding quickly. More than 130 streets have expressed interest in taking part, with support from local MP Stella Creasy and community energy company People Owned Power Energy.

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Why does it matter?

One of the biggest barriers to rooftop solar is not a lack of interest — it's the cost. Even when solar can significantly lower monthly bills, many households still cannot afford the upfront expense. That makes community-led financing especially meaningful at a time when family budgets are already stretched by rising costs.

In Walthamstow, the early results suggest solar can deliver real savings. Edelstyn said participating homes have reduced their bills by roughly a third, per the i Paper, while also cutting their reliance on fossil fuels. That could mean more stable energy costs for households and less exposure to volatile global fuel markets.

There are wider benefits as well. More rooftop solar can reduce planet-warming pollution and lower local air pollution linked to fossil fuel use, which can improve public health over time. It can also strengthen neighborhood ties by turning an energy upgrade into a shared effort rather than a solo purchase.

For residents able to contribute some money up front, group buying can also unlock quick savings. One local resident said eight households on his street secured a 30% discount by coordinating their installations.

What's being done?

According to the i Paper, POP Energy is working on a co-op setup that could let households add solar without paying up front. Residents would instead make fixed subscription payments over time, with the goal of keeping the charge below what they save on electricity bills.

Government backing may also help; Great British Energy has set aside up to £1 billion for community-owned energy projects by 2030.

You can also increase the value of solar by pairing panels with efficient electric appliances, which can push your utility costs even lower.

If you're interested in going solar, EnergySage offers simple, free resources that can help you get solar panels and save you up to $10,000 in the process. If you're not ready to spend up front, Palmetto's $0-down LightReach solar leasing program can lower your utility rate by up to 20%.

Walthamstow still faces challenges, including regulations, property ownership complications, and barriers for renters. But the model shows how communities can make clean energy more accessible when households work together.

"It is going to be generated locally. It is going to be across millions of roofs," said Howard Johns, CEO of POP Energy, per i Papers.

Edelstyn pointed to another benefit beyond lower bills, according to the publication: "We've created community in a time where people are divided."

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