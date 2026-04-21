'$469 in 5 months' — Homeowner breaks down real-life savings after going solar

"Here's how much I saved in one year."

A homeowner and finance influencer showed how investing in solar panels can take a big bite out of monthly energy bills.

Creator Queenie Tan (@InvestWithQueenie) shared a short clip on TikTok breaking down how much she saved on energy after installing the technology on her property in Australia.

"Are solar panels worth it?" she said. "Here's how much I saved in one year."

Tan explained that she installed solar panels in June 2025, and because she has a small home, the solar panel system only cost AU$5,525 (US$3,962) to install. According to her calculations, she has already seen significant savings since upgrading.

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"Before I had solar panels, I spent AU$841 (US$603) on electricity from August to December 2024," Tan said. "And from August to December 2025, I spent AU$372 (US$266) on electricity."

Major savings like this are not unusual for homeowners who invest in clean solar energy. To find out how a solar panel system can transform your power bill, connect with EnergySage to get solar information, quick installation estimates, and even compare quotes.

In total, Tan saw AU$469 (US$336) in savings in just five months. When projecting for a whole year, Tan would likely have saved over AU$1,100 (US$789).

Even better, Tan calculated that she will likely break even on the solar panel investment after just four-and-a-half years. After that, all of the clean energy generated from the system is essentially free.

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"So is it worth it? For me, I think so," Tan concluded.

If this homeowner's testimonial has you excited about solar energy, consider using EnergySage's free tools to learn more and even save up to US$10,000 on the cost of installing panels.

EnergySage can help you better understand the average cost of residential solar in your area, as well as local incentives, with its helpful mapping tool.

Additionally, if you're interested in taking greater control of your home energy use, pairing solar panels with a battery backup may be a strong option. EnergySage has free resources for homeowners who want quotes or more information on battery storage options.

By using batteries to store solar energy during the day and using it at night when electricity rates are often higher, you can reduce your bills, protect your home during outages, and avoid high peak-time energy costs.

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