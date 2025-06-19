Expert debunks bizarre claim from Joe Rogan podcast: 'This is so painful'

A video went viral on TikTok after a podcaster exposed a false description of the current climate crisis.

Jack Lawrence (@jack.lawro) posted a video responding to a conversation between podcaster Joe Rogan and psychologist Jordan Peterson in which they misinterpret rising global temperatures.

In the response video, Lawrence doesn't say anything. Instead, he lets the research do the talking, pulling up definitions and graphs debunking each claim the podcasters make.

Lawrence further emphasizes the ridiculousness of the podcasters' discussion by captioning his video with "no words."

Lawrence starts by simply looking up the definition of climate, followed by the word "everything," to debunk the podcaster's claim that "climate" and "everything" are the same word. He then debunks the claim that "there's no such thing as climate," by showing that climate is the word used to describe weather conditions.

From there, Lawrence shows how the variable with the highest correlation with rising global temperatures is carbon dioxide, revealing the science-backed evidence that shows the impact of dirty energy on our planet.

The planet is warming at an alarming rate, resulting in more powerful and frequent storms. 2024 was the hottest year since global records began back in 1850, according to an annual report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

That warming has major consequences. For example, the climate crisis directly threatens global food security, as rising temperatures, droughts, and storms have disrupted the agricultural industry.

To avoid false claims like the ones presented in this podcast, it's crucial to review the facts when exploring critical climate issues.

TikTokers were equally flabbergasted by the two podcasters' claims, pointing out that neither Rogan nor Peterson is qualified to discuss the science of rising global temperatures.

"A clinical psychologist chatting with a comedian about climate change," commented one user.

"As an atmospheric scientist, this is so painful," responded another TikToker.

