'We love data centers here': Woman removed from town meeting while opposing proposed data center

A tense moment from a Van Buren Township, Michigan, meeting is spreading online after a resident opposing a proposed data center was physically removed.

The clip has drawn attention far beyond the township, with viewers questioning how local officials handle public input on large development projects that can significantly reshape communities.

In the clip, a woman at a township meeting is expressing frustration about a proposed data center before an officer escorts her out of the room.

It has since gained nearly 100,000 views on X, where users are debating both the removal of the speaker and the broader question of whether residents are being meaningfully heard as major tech infrastructure projects expand.

Van Buren Township, MI



A resident is forcibly removed from a meeting for expressing her disdain for a proposed data center.



Board members says "We love data centers here" pic.twitter.com/0rNKJTeIfj — Magnetic Norse (@MagneticNorse) May 20, 2026

In the clip, a board member says, "We love data centers here," as the woman is escorted out.

For many viewers, the moment reflects a growing concern: that communities are being expected to absorb the impacts of large-scale development while having limited influence over the decisions that bring it in.

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The post also arrives at a time when scrutiny of data centers is increasing nationwide. Communities across the United States have raised questions about their heavy energy demand, water use, land requirements, and long-term effects on local infrastructure.

Data centers are often promoted as drivers of investment, tax revenue, and job growth — a point that one X user also made.

"Why do people have problems with new data center builds?" they wondered.

However, critics argue that those benefits are overstated, and can come with serious tradeoffs for nearby residents.

Depending on the scale of the project, data centers can place added strain on electric grids, strain water resources, and transform rural or semi-rural land into high-demand industrial corridors.

Reaction online was swift.

One commenter urged civic engagement, writing, "Start with your local government," also emphasizing the importance of participating earlier in the approval process.

Another wrote, "I think they just love money," reflecting broader distrust of local decision-making in high-stakes development disputes.

Others focused specifically on the removal of the speaker. "I've seen this before and it strikes me as deeply wrong," one user wrote. "This is a redress of grievances… A drunken fistfight didn't break out, a sober woman used her words."

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