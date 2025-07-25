Mother captures son's priceless reaction to oncoming high-speed train: 'He wasn't ready'

The jaw-dropping reaction shown in the video exemplifies why many are enthusiastic about high-speed transportation.

As scientists seek innovative ways to make long-distance transportation more environmentally sustainable, one of the oldest methods continues to stand out as among the best: the train.

TikTok creator mrslillyathome (@mrslillyathome) posted a video of her family waiting to catch the train. The VIA Rail Canada steamed past on a nearby track, and the creator captured her son's reaction to the high-tech locomotive. He was stunned to see its power and speed.

As the creator explained in the video's caption, VIA Rail Canada trains travel at 160 kilometers per hour (99 miles per hour), with some reaching speeds of up to 201 km/hr (130 mph).

The jaw-dropping reaction shown in the video exemplifies why environmentalists are enthusiastic about high-speed locomotive transportation. Rather than booking a flight to travel between cities, passengers can opt for a fast, clean, and more energy-efficient alternative that dramatically reduces their carbon footprint without sacrificing comfort or convenience.

The massive amount of carbon dioxide emitted from plane engines at high altitudes, combined with the exorbitant number of resources used to build and maintain the aircraft, makes taking a commercial flight one of the worst things an individual can do for the environment.

While traveling by plane can be unavoidable in some cases, high-speed trains make it easier to avoid booking a flight. The VIA Rail in Canada, for example, is a great way to travel between major Canadian cities located in different provinces. Without this option, residents and tourists would be forced to take very short flights between cities or travel by car for dozens of hours.

The comments on the TikTok video are filled with users joking about the reaction to the speed of the VIA Rail.

"He wasn't ready," one user remarked.

"VIA [Rail] is free right now for youth under 17 when they travel with an adult. Look into the Strong Canada Pass," another user commented.

