Traveler shares honest thoughts after taking high-speed train journey across US state: 'The experience was completely different'

Flying and driving aren't the only ways to travel, even within the United States. One traveler took to TikTok to share her journey on a high-speed passenger train from Orlando to Miami.

"I honestly love the convenience from the Brightline," Janexy (@thatsjanexy) said as she walked viewers through the stops. "... The three different tickets you can do is Smart Saver, Smart, and Premium."

For this trip, she booked a premium ticket.

"The experience was completely different," she said. It included access to a lounge before travel, complimentary drinks and snacks on board, and clean and comfortable amenities.

You can sit back and relax while taking in the views and scenery as it passes by.

Trains improve accessibility to job and educational opportunities as well as health care facilities, connecting cities and communities while reducing the amount of traffic on the road, which helps keep the air cleaner.

Traveling by train also happens to have a much lower carbon impact than traveling by plane or driving.

According to the U.K. Department of Energy Security and Net Zero, traveling by national rail has a carbon footprint of 35 grams of carbon dioxide equivalents per passenger kilometer, via Our World in Data. Driving a gas-powered car has a carbon footprint of 170 grams, and driving an electric car has a carbon footprint of 47 grams.

Domestic flights have the highest carbon footprint of all modes of public transportation, producing 246 grams of carbon dioxide equivalents per passenger kilometer.

With President Donald Trump's repeal of certain aviation regulations, including a ban on civilian supersonic flights, gas pollution created by the already pollutive aviation industry will likely increase, contributing to rapid global temperature increases.

"Love the brightline!!" one commenter said.

Someone else wrote: "Never knew it existed. I wish it connected to Tampa."

"I wish it was cheaper," another user noted. "It's not worth it when u need to drive everywhere at your destination."

To find better prices, the creator recommended travelers book tickets in advance.

