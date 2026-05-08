US utility company launches program to 'transform the grid' by offering homeowners battery backups

As frustrating power outages become increasingly common across the United States, more Americans are turning to battery backups to ensure their homes' energy security.

Now, utility provider Green Mountain Power is making the switch easier for more than 275,000 customers in Vermont with an expanded incentive program designed to encourage battery adoption.

According to Electrek, the company announced that customers can enroll in its expanded Energy Storage Solutions Program, which offers battery backups for $55 per month or a single upfront payment of $5,500.

The move stands out because it gives households more flexibility to choose battery brands without steep upfront costs while also helping support the grid during periods of high demand.

While you probably know that backup batteries can keep the lights on during an outage, few people realize they can also lower electricity bills by helping to avoid peak rates and, depending on the system, even reduce or eliminate reliance on the grid.

If you're curious how a battery backup could change your home's energy use and lower your bills, the experts at Generac can help you find the best solution based on your home and budget.

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While GMP customers who enroll in the expanded battery incentive program benefit from more reliable energy at home, the grid gains as well.

In a virtual power plant setup, many small home batteries work together like one larger energy resource. Utilities can tap that stored energy to ease strain on the system during peak demand; improve reliability; and reduce reliance on dirtier, more expensive backup power sources.

"These innovative solutions are already helping customers stay powered through increasingly severe storms and grid events," Mari McClure, president and CEO of GMP, said. "We're expanding access so more people can enjoy true energy independence and resilience, transforming the grid into a dynamic, two-way system — interconnected, adaptable, and stronger together."

While this program is for GMP customers, utilities and local governments across the U.S. are adopting similar programs to make battery backups and other clean energy upgrades accessible and affordable to homeowners.

And according to Electrek commenters, homeowners are fans of the incentive program.

"I took advantage of this offer two years ago and it has been great during outages," one user wrote. "GMP uses the battery to level peak usage in its region. As Vermont generates very little of its own energy, this saves buying it at higher rates, theoretically keeping everyone's rates lower."

Another added, "A typical backup gas generator will cost [on] average $12,500 to $15,000, so this could be a great alternative."

Whole-home battery backups become an even stronger investment when paired with solar panels. By using solar energy to charge your batteries, you can avoid rising electricity costs, and some homeowners can save up to six figures on energy bills over the lifetimes of their systems.

To explore estimated costs, financing options, potential energy savings, and available incentives and tax credits for home battery systems, connect with Generac.

While Generac is best known for its traditional standby generators, the decades-old and trusted company has expanded into whole-home energy solutions for modern homeowners, including backup batteries and solar panels. Its personalized system designs can help you snag the best price available for a whole-home energy storage solution.

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