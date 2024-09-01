Nissan reveals cutting-edge feature that reduces car temperature and energy consumption: 'Especially important in the EV era'

As the technology proves itself, we might see it as a standard feature in the not-too-distant future.

Imagine stepping into your car on a scorching summer day and feeling … cool?

Thanks to Nissan's groundbreaking heat-shield paint, this dream could soon become a reality. This innovative technology isn't just about comfort; it's a helping hand for both your wallet and the planet.

Nissan's new paint does more than just look pretty, according to Interesting Engineering. It fights the summer heat, cooling car exteriors by up to 22 degrees Fahrenheit and interiors by 9 degrees. That means less reliance on air conditioning, which translates to better fuel efficiency and, for electric vehicles, extended battery life.

It's a win-win for your comfort and your car expenses.

But how does it work?

The secret lies in tiny, light-reactive particles called "metamaterials," per Interesting Engineering. These clever little additions to the paint don't just reflect heat; they create electromagnetic waves that oppose sunlight, dispersing energy away from your car. It's like giving your vehicle its own personal force field against the sun's rays.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Nissan partnered with cooling-technology specialists Radi-Cool to create a car-friendly version of radiant cooling paint, which is typically too thick and chalky for vehicles.

The result? A clear, sprayable paint that withstands the tough conditions cars face daily, from salt exposure to scratches.

The benefits of this innovative paint go beyond its looks, though. As Nissan points out: "A cooler cabin is not only more pleasant to enter, but also requires less air-conditioning run-time to cool the cabin to a comfortable temperature." This means you'll save energy and money every time you hop in your car on a hot day.

This isn't just about making your summer drives more pleasant (though that's a definite perk). By reducing the need for air conditioning, this paint could have a significant impact on fuel consumption and pollution.

"This is especially important in the EV era, where the load from running air-conditioning in summer can have a sizable impact on the state of charge," said Susumu Miura, who led the paint's development at Nissan Research Center, per Interesting Engineering.

The implications go beyond personal vehicles, too. Imagine delivery vans, trucks, and even ambulances staying cooler as they spend long hours in the sun. This could lead to more efficient operations and potentially even help preserve temperature-sensitive cargo or medications.

While the paint is still in the testing phase, early results are promising. Nissan began a yearlong trial in November 2023, applying the paint to a service vehicle at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan. The open tarmac provides the perfect proving ground for this heat-beating technology.

Nissan hasn't announced a specific timeline for consumer availability, but they're working on developing a range of colors to suit different preferences.

As the technology proves itself, we might see it as a standard feature in the not-too-distant future, helping us all stay cool while driving toward a more sustainable world.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.