Tourist's video aboard high-speed train in India stuns social media users: 'World-class'

One travel content creator's journey on India's Vande Bharat high-speed train showed how much modern infrastructure can deliver comfort and efficiency at prices that make sustainable transportation more accessible to all.

Alexander Welder (@alexweldertravels) traveled in executive class on what he called "India's most modern train." The Vande Bharat trains represent India's push toward faster, cleaner rail transportation that competes with air travel while also producing far less pollution per passenger.

"Check out the setup here — it looks a bit like I'm in a Japanese or Chinese high-speed train," he noted while filming the spacious interior. The executive class featured rotating seats that allowed passengers to face the windows, oversized overhead compartments to accommodate large luggage, and both Western- and Indian-style toilets.

"We got our water, and one thing that is very cool about this train — check this one out — you can actually turn around your chairs so you can face the window," Welder explained while demonstrating the swiveling seats.

Meals arrived throughout the five-and-a-half-hour journey, including soup, pre-ordered curry dishes with chapati and rice, vegetables, snacks, and ice cream for dessert. The food was all included in the ticket price.

High-speed rail offers several advantages over flying or driving — trains powered by electricity generate much less pollution per passenger mile, especially as India expands its renewable energy capacity.





What's more, the total cost was shockingly low. "The entire five-and-a-half-hour train ride just cost us 2,100 rupees per person, $23, including all meals," Welder noted at the end of the video.

The Vande Bharat trains operate at speeds up to 180 kilometers per hour (around 111 miles per hour), cutting travel times between major cities. The semi-high-speed service launched in 2019 and has since expanded to connect dozens of routes across India.

The trains feature automated doors, GPS-based information systems, and regenerative braking that feeds energy back into the grid. Making fast and comfortable train travel affordable helps to encourage more people to choose environmentally friendly transportation options.

"It has been 78 years since India gained independence, yet only today has a world-class train service been launched. Happy to see it," one person shared.

"Love it when our guests from around the world enjoy our facilities to the extent of whatever is at offer," another noted.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.