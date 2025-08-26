Scientists make game-changing breakthrough with tech that could transform power grids: 'A decisive step'

Europe's largest vanadium redox flow battery — located at the Fraunhofer Institute for Chemical Technology — has reached a breakthrough in renewable energy storage, according to a release posted on Tech Xplore.

In a controlled test, researchers proved for the first time that wind and solar energy can be fed into the power grid in a targeted, predictable way, no matter the current weather conditions.

Unlike conventional batteries, vanadium redox flow batteries store energy in large tanks of liquid electrolyte containing vanadium ions. When charging, electricity drives a chemical reaction in the electrolyte, storing the energy. When discharging, the reaction reverses, releasing the stored power back to the grid.

Because the storage tanks are separate from the power unit, capacity can be increased by simply adding more liquid — making the system ideal for large-scale renewable integration.

This innovation tackles one of the energy transition's biggest challenges: how to store surplus green electricity that often goes unused or even causes negative electricity prices during peak production. Now, that excess can be held and released exactly when the grid needs it most, ensuring a steady supply of clean energy to homes, businesses, and industrial users.

"We have shown that renewable energy can be managed intelligently with our storage platform. This is a decisive step toward a stable, flexible and resilient electricity system based on renewable sources," explained Dr. Jens Noack, team manager for Flow Batteries at Fraunhofer ICT.

The modular system, developed entirely with German-sourced components and expertise, will serve as a testing platform for next-generation storage technologies. By enabling predictable, on-demand renewable energy, it not only helps reduce reliance on dirty fuels but also supports a cleaner, more stable power supply — benefiting the environment, the economy, and energy consumers alike.

Experts say that large-scale energy storage like this could make electricity more affordable for households, help prevent power outages during peak demand, and smooth out fluctuations for companies relying on renewable energy.

Projects like this demonstrate how innovations in battery technology can accelerate the global transition to cleaner, more resilient power grids.

