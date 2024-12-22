Global company unveils tool that aims to combat deceptive marketing tactics: 'Accurate measurement and transparency'

A global leader in environmental measurement technology recently launched a new tool that could be a game-changer in the fight against greenwashing, which is an unethical practice that makes companies look more environmentally friendly than they actually are.

As explained by Open Access Government in October, Vaisala unveiled its MGP241 multigas probe, which "measures carbon dioxide and humidity in point source and direct air carbon capture processes, and in different carbon utilization and storage projects." By providing real-time data on captured carbon dioxide, the tool can revolutionize the effort to prevent greenwashing by guaranteeing the transparency of carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) projects.

In hopes of reducing carbon pollution, various nations around the world have made significant investments in CCUS projects. However, this has opened the door for greenwashing practices where companies release inaccurate findings about the actual amount of carbon captured and the effectiveness of those results. Vaisala is hoping that its new measuring tool can lead to accurate reporting from companies engaged in CCUS projects.

"Many CCUS projects are in their early stages," Julia Salovaara, strategy and business development manager at Vaisala, told Open Access Government. "We can ensure transparent and efficient measurement, leaving no room for greenwashing."

Open Access Government named three key features of Vaisala's MGP241 that could help address potential greenwashing in carbon capture, including "cost-effective transparency," "always-on data," and "reduced maintenance." The tool's continuous data stream and lengthy lifespan while operating at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions make it an accessible option for transparent monitoring of carbon capture and storage.

While CCUS projects sound beneficial in theory, many argue that investing heavily in these unproven technologies could delay our transition from dirty energy sources to cleaner alternatives due to the heavy reliance on dirty fuels to operate these projects.

For example, Open Access Government highlighted the cement industry, which alone is responsible for 7% of global carbon pollution and is expected to see a global demand increase of 12% to 23% by 2050. Carbonaide, a company that utilizes captured carbon in concrete production, is leading the charge in the evolution to transparent reporting by partnering with Vaisala to ensure accuracy when measuring stored carbon.

"With Vaisala, we can trust the numbers we share with our partners," Jonne Hirvonen, chief operating officer at Carbonaide, told Open Access Government. "Their technology aligns with our commitment to accurate measurement and transparency."

