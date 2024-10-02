Critics warn against pouring billions into carbon capture technology: 'A colossal waste of money'

"It is nothing short of a travesty that funds meant to combat climate change are instead bolstering the very industries driving it."

Imagine if the money spent on untested climate tech could instead be used to make your home more energy-efficient, saving you cash while helping the planet.

That sounds great — but it turns out some countries are taking a different approach, and it's raising eyebrows among experts.

What's happening?

A new report reveals that a handful of wealthy countries, led by the United States, are spending billions on unproven climate technologies, according to the Guardian.

These nations have given nearly $30 billion in subsidies for carbon capture and fossil hydrogen over the past 40 years. The U.S. alone has spent $12 billion in taxpayer money, and dirty fuel giants hope to secure even more in the coming years.

Why is this report concerning?

This massive spending on unproven technologies could delay our transition from dirty fuels.

While carbon capture and storage projects sound promising, they often fail to deliver on their promises. Many of these CCS projects rely on dirty fuels to operate, which can lead to more dirty gases and air pollution.

Harjeet Singh, global engagement director for the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative, didn't mince words about these subsidies. He called them a "colossal waste of money," adding, "It is nothing short of a travesty that funds meant to combat climate change are instead bolstering the very industries driving it."

What's more concerning is that this money could be used for proven solutions that expedite our green transition. Things like plugging leaky oil wells, improving energy efficiency in buildings, and expanding renewable energy sources are better options.

Imagine if that $30 billion went toward making our homes more energy-efficient or expanding clean energy in our communities. We could see immediate benefits for our wallets and the environment.

What's being done about this waste of resources?

Experts and environmental groups are rallying for a change in how we spend public money on climate solutions. They're pushing for investments in proven technologies that can make a real difference right now.

There's also a growing movement to phase out dirty fuel subsidies altogether. At a recent climate summit, the Netherlands launched a coalition to do just that. This could free up billions of dollars for clean energy projects that benefit everyone.

As individuals, we can also make our voices heard by asking our representatives to support investments in proven climate solutions. By choosing energy-efficient appliances and supporting clean energy in our lives, we also demonstrate a demand for these technologies.

