  • Business Business

U.S. government moves to open up over 30 million acres of federal land for solar power: 'A step in the right direction'

"An exceptionally promising avenue to produce clean energy in a way that respects communities and local landscapes."

by Talia Resnick
"An exceptionally promising avenue to produce clean energy in a way that respects communities and local landscapes."

Photo Credit: iStock

The Biden administration has finalized a plan to massively expand the amount of federal land available for solar farms. This comes as an extension of the Western Solar Plan, which had already approved 22 million acres for solar farms, reported Electrek.

This expansion of federal land specifically available for solar power generation is a great step in achieving a fully clean energy grid in the U.S.

The expansion of the Western Solar Plan, seen through by the Bureau of Land Management, will be "putting solar farms closer to transmission lines or on previously disturbed lands and avoiding protected lands, sensitive cultural resources, and important wildlife habitats," as stated by Electrek.

Solar farms create the potential to increase clean energy generation in the U.S., which is crucial in reducing dirty pollution from coal, oil, and natural gas — the main drivers of our increasing global temperatures. They can also give new life to brownfields — former development sites contaminated by hazardous chemicals and toxins, per the Environmental Protection Agency.

A report from The Nature Conservancy details how brownfields created by abandoned mining sites can be repurposed into solar farms.

"Renewable energy development on mine lands is an exceptionally promising avenue to produce clean energy in a way that respects communities and local landscapes," stated Nels Johnson, head of the Mining the Sun project, via the Nature Conservancy.

Watch now: Lenovo executive says customer interest in this subject is 'almost universal'

More solar energy will benefit energy consumers and the environment alike. More clean energy means less air pollution, which is beneficial for human health. You can contribute to reducing energy by installing your own solar panels in your home or investing in community solar programs.

In response to the expansion to 31 million acres, Ben Norris, vice president of regulatory affairs at the Solar Energy Industries Association, stated via Electrek: "While this is a step in the right direction, fossil fuels have access to over 80 million acres of public land … One of the fastest ways to decarbonize our grid is to greenlight well-planned clean energy development on federal lands."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x