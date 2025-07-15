Used EV expert addresses common question after putting Tesla with 225,000 miles to the test: 'Most people don't realize this'

"I'm pretty sure I'll be driving happily well into the future."

A new test has challenged a big myth about electric vehicle performance, proving that even after 225,000 miles, a Tesla Model 3 can still hold its own in terms of efficiency.

Used EV specialist Richard Symons, of the UK-based car dealership R Symons (@RSEV), tested two Tesla Model 3s, InsideEVs reported. One had 225,000 miles on its odometer, while the other had 18,000 miles.

The car with fewer miles logged an efficiency of 4.55 miles per kilowatt-hour. Meanwhile, the 225,000-mile Model 3 still achieved 4.51 miles per kilowatt-hour, representing a less than 1% difference.

The results provide a sharp contrast to the efficiency of gas-powered cars, as InsideEVs pointed out, "Because while most people don't realize this, internal-combustion engines get less efficient as time goes on."

The test results offer another reason to consider going electric, especially buying used. The Model 3 was the top used EV in May, with prices down 1.6%, according to Cox Automotive's latest EV Market Monitor.

At the same time, demand for new vehicles has slumped, with Tesla experiencing lower sales in the first quarter of 2025, while demand for used EVs has surged. As Cox Automotive detailed, the market's growth is driven by customer confidence and affordability.

Choosing used EVs is becoming a smart option. It saves consumers money, reduces heat-trapping pollution created during manufacturing by minimizing the need for new production, and keeps older cars out of recycling centers.

R Symons' road test drew mixed reactions.

One YouTube commenter wasn't sold, saying: "I'd love to see some sort of range test on older 5/8/10-year-old Tesla with average/high miles vs how they stacked up new. Showcasing whether age plays a major impact on battery degradation."

For another user, however, the test confirmed they could count on their Tesla for the long haul: "My M3 LR is [the] ~ same age (Dec 21) but with 200,000 less miles so I'm pretty sure I'll be driving happily well into the future."

