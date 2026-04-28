New electric Ford Mustang breaks world record with 6.87-second quarter-mile run

As EVs become faster and more advanced, they will continue to gain ground on their gas-powered competitors in overall sales.

When someone thinks of electric vehicles, typically some of the first things that come to mind are savings on fuel costs and a lower environmental impact.

However, that could soon change as EVs continue to break records for high-speed performance.

Case in point: Ford Racing's new Cobra Jet 2200, which recently set a record for fastest quarter mile. According to Electrek, the EV covered the distance in just 6.87 seconds, shattering the previous top mark by a staggering three-quarters of a second.

The previous record was also held by a Ford EV. However, the Cobra Jet 2200 managed to deliver 600 more horsepower than its predecessor despite its electric engines weighing roughly half as much, per Electrek.

The impact of these significant gains will soon be felt off the racetrack as well. As EVs become faster and more advanced, they will continue to gain ground on their gas-powered competitors in overall sales.

In addition to offering high-end performance and state-of-the-art tech, EVs can also save drivers thousands of dollars per year on fuel costs. As recent geopolitical uncertainty has caused the price of oil to fluctuate wildly, this EV perk has become even more valuable.

To increase these savings, many EV drivers choose to charge their vehicles at home with a home charging station, which is cheaper and more convenient than using a public charger.

For those interested in learning more about installing a Level 2 charger at home, Qmerit offers loads of valuable information, including free installation estimates.

To further the cost-saving benefits of EVs, homeowners can pair their charging station with home solar panels, allowing them to power their cars with renewable energy from the sun.

EnergySage offers powerful yet easy-to-use tools that allow users to quickly see the average price of a solar installation in their state and the financial incentives available in their area. Additionally, EnergySage makes it simple to obtain free, competitive bids from local installers, saving customers up to $10,000.

Whether you're into record-breaking speed or simply looking to save money at the pump, the benefits of making your next car an EV continue to grow.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.