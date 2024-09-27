New studies find concerning factor linked to increased risk of heart attacks in young people — here's what you need to know

The threat it posed on us just grew larger — and louder.

If you're 50 or younger, listen up: Noise pollution in cities has now been linked to cardiovascular problems. There is a heightened risk of heart attack in young people and diminished prospects after a first heart attack, according to a European Society of Cardiology release.

What's happening?

Medical professionals and most of the general population have long been aware of certain conditions (diabetes, high cholesterol) and behaviors (smoking, drug use, diet) that can connect to our heart health.

The ESC explains that noise exposure is likely to soon join that high-risk list, according to two different research studies from Germany and France.

The German study found that for people 50 and under, noise pollution "significantly [increased] the risk of early-onset MI [myocardial infarction, or heart attack]" — a correlation that held true even for individuals with "low traditional risk factors" (e.g., smoking, diabetes).

Meanwhile, the French study tracked short-term health outcomes of recent heart attack survivors. Professor Marianne Zeller, one of the researchers, told the ESC: "[We] found a strong association between urban noise exposure, particularly at night, and worse prognosis at one year after a first MI."

Why are the findings important?

During the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, people marveled at a peaceful yet eerie urban silence, a phenomenon so remarkable that The New York Times published recordings of it.

We're used to a familiar cacophony of vehicles, horns, sirens, construction, idle chatter, blaring music, and more. It's become so synonymous with "normal" that most of us only noticed it when it was gone.

Noise pollution isn't new. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency sounded the alarm on its potential for harm decades ago.

However, it's fair to wonder if some tuned out the message — including those involved in the sectors most known for noise pollution: construction, dirty energy, and transportation. It all meant that noise pollution and its threat to us went largely unresolved.

Now, per the ESC, two heart studies have provided "some of the first insights that noise exposure can affect prognosis."

Other experts have uncovered connections between noise pollution and a multitude of severe health concerns such as stroke, hearing loss, infertility, poor sleep, high stress, mental health problems, and learning difficulties for children.

In the animal world, noise pollution has been linked to disturbing behavior changes that could ultimately negatively impact biodiversity.

What can we do about noise pollution?

Explore quieter transit options such as electric vehicles, e-bikes, high-speed rail, and simply walking — as well as more affordable energy alternatives for your home.

By making the effort to reduce noise pollution, you can save money, sleep better, and protect your health, your planet, and your peace.

