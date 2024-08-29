New study reveals previously undocumented threat tied to over 1,000 annual deaths: 'Urgent need for regulatory actions'

A recent study on air quality in Canada's two largest cities has linked ultrafine particles with 1,100 premature deaths annually, as Medical Xpress detailed.

What's happening?

Outdoor air pollution was responsible for 4.2 million deaths globally in 2019, according to the University at Albany. The majority of harmful particulate matter comes from vehicle emissions and industrial activity, though wildfires and the burning of wood in residential stoves are also culprits.

While larger fine particles called PM2.5 (as in 2.5 micrometers in size) are regulated in Canada, ultrafine particles smaller than 100 nanometers have escaped oversight. This led researchers at McGill University to investigate the effects of UFPs on mortality rates.

"Our research shows a clear link between long-term UFP exposures and increased mortality risk, underscoring the urgent need for regulatory actions targeting these particles," principal investigator Scott Weichenthal, an associate professor in McGill's Department of Epidemiology, Biostatistics, and Occupational Health, said, per the report. "As urban areas continue to grow, addressing air pollution is increasingly crucial for the health and well-being of city dwellers."

The McGill-led team looked at air pollution levels from 2001 to 2016 in Montréal and Toronto, gauging the quantity of UFPs in the air through machine learning, aerial studies, and ground-level measurements.

Results showed that long-term exposure to these ultrafine particles was linked to a 17.4% rise in deaths related to respiratory issues. Mortality rates for coronary artery disease rose 9.4%, and non-accidental deaths rose 7.3%, as the report also detailed.

Why is this so concerning?

Around 56% of the world's population lives in cities, with populations expected to double by 2050, according to the World Bank. People living in these urban centers are frequently exposed to higher levels of traffic-related air pollution and plenty of harmful volatile organic compounds from cooking.

Wildfires are also on the rise, driven by increased temperatures and extreme weather conditions, contributing even more particulate matter to the atmosphere.

What's being done about the situation?

In general, the global push to transition to clean, sustainable energy sources is helping to reduce the emission of planet-warming gases and air pollution such as UFPs.

In Europe, air quality has improved over the past 20 years, but there's still work to be done. In America, the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Air Act added more protective standards to help reduce emissions that contribute to particulate matter, while the more recent Inflation Reduction Act is promoting more sustainable technologies.

Individuals can do their part to reduce pollution by switching to electric vehicles, using induction stoves instead of gas, and making their voices heard in public discourse.

