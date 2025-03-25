Officials issue dire warning about common threat to children's health: 'Every breath can bring harm'

Toxic air is stealing the health — and lives — of children in East Asia and the Pacific. A new UNICEF report uncovered the severity of the impact, causing the children-focused human rights organization to call for immediate global action.

What's happening?

The new analysis found that more than 100 children under the age of 5 die every day in East Asia and the Pacific due to air pollution. This means air pollution contributes to nearly 1 in 4 deaths of children under 5 in the region.

"Every breath matters but for too many children every breath can bring harm," June Kunugi, UNICEF regional director for East Asia and the Pacific, said in a press release.

The analysis also highlighted that all 500 million children in the region live in countries with unhealthy air. About 373 million of these children live in areas exposed to dangerous levels of nitrogen dioxide from gas-powered vehicles and industrial processes.

Another 325 million children are exposed to fine particulate matter levels exceeding World Health Organization annual guidelines by five times or more. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, fine particulate matter — pollution particles about 2.3% the size of a grain of sand — are so small that they can be inhaled, entering the lungs and bloodstream and causing serious health problems.

Why is reducing air pollution important?

As UNICEF explained, adverse health impacts from air pollution impact children starting in the womb, increasing risks of premature birth and low birth weight. In childhood, air pollution can impair lung development, reduce cognitive function, and contribute to chronic diseases such as asthma and cardiovascular conditions.

"The air [children] breathe, at a time when their bodies and minds are still developing, too often contains unhealthy levels of pollution that can comprise their growth, harm their lungs, and impair their cognitive development," Kunugi said in the press release.

These health impacts don't only irreversibly harm children; they also increase medical expenses on already stretched healthcare systems. UNICEF also reported that high pollution levels often interrupt learning in the region by forcing school closures when conditions are severe.

While this pollution is of particular concern to vulnerable children, the entire population of East Asia and the Pacific is at risk. According to the United Nations Environment Programme, 6.5 million people around the globe die each year from exposure to poor air quality. About 70% of these deaths occur in East Asia and the Pacific.

What's being done to reduce air pollution in East Asia and the Pacific?

In its analysis, UNICEF called on governments, businesses, health care professionals, parents, and educators to "take immediate steps to reduce air pollution and protect children's health." UNICEF already collaborates with these key groups by advocating for stronger global air pollution standards and policies, implementing programs to reduce pollution, working with health care professionals to treat pollution-related illnesses, and more.

The organization called lawmakers worldwide to adopt and enforce stronger environmental policies, transition to clean energy, and implement World Health Organization-aligned air quality standards. UNICEF also advised businesses to adopt cleaner tech and reduce planet-warming pollution.

The organization said health workers, parents, and educators should act as child advocates, raising awareness of air pollution's detrimental impact on children and empowering young people to take action.

While tackling air pollution on an individual level may feel like an impossible task, each planet-friendly action makes a difference. Reduce your air pollution output by taking advantage of public transportation or biking instead of driving alone. Conserve energy at home by switching to a heat pump or simply turning off the lights when you leave a room. Recycling, planting trees to improve air quality, thinking before you buy — all these actions can help you (and others) breathe a little easier.

