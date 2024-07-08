Scientists make concerning new discovery about impact of heat waves on preterm births: 'Worse outcomes for the babies'

The study is significant because it is the most comprehensive assessment ever done that links extreme heat conditions and premature and early births.

Populations most at risk of extreme heat include older adults, individuals with preexisting conditions, and people experiencing homelessness. But as Futurity reported, research shows that unborn babies are also part of this high-risk group.

What's happening?

Researchers from Emory University; the University of Nevada, Reno; Yale University; the University of Utah; and the National Center for Atmospheric Research analyzed the births of 53 million babies born between 1993 and 2017 in the 50 most populous U.S. metro areas. The study aimed to assess the rates of preterm and early-term births during heat waves lasting at least four days.

They published their findings in Jama Network Open to share the strong correlations between extended periods of extremely high temperatures and babies born weeks or even months before their due dates.

"This study suggests that the increasing frequency and intensity of heat waves have implications for perinatal health in the U.S.," the authors wrote.

Why are heat waves concerning?

Meteorologists have predicted a hot summer for 2024, and researchers warned the public that unborn babies' lives could be at risk because of our steadily rising temperatures and increased risk of heat waves.

"Our study shows that this increase in temperature could mean worse outcomes for the babies because babies born prematurely can have health issues and additional health care costs," said Howard Chang, a senior author of the study and professor of biostatistics and bioinformatics at Emory University's Rollins School of Public Health.

When babies are born prematurely (less than 37 weeks of pregnancy) or early-term (less than 39 weeks), they are more vulnerable to long-term health issues, such as cognitive disabilities, developmental delays, asthma, and kidney disease. In addition to heat waves, other environmental factors contribute to early births, including exposure to air pollution and toxic chemicals such as pesticides that inhibit fetal growth.

What can I do to help unborn babies during heat waves?

Though the researchers in this study did not make specific recommendations for pregnant women during heat waves, there are many ways to prepare for extreme heat to keep yourself and your unborn child healthy.

For example, drink plenty of water even if you're not feeling thirsty, avoid using fans when it is over 95 degrees Fahrenheit, and find a local cooling center if you don't have air conditioning. Also, avoid using your oven and stove during prolonged heat waves.

Simple changes to how you take care of yourself can make a big difference in your developing baby's health, even when the weather is out of your control.

