Officials issue urgent warning as deadly disease prompts historic vaccine rollout: 'We must work together'

Uganda has become the 19th country to introduce the malaria vaccine in what is being called the largest rollout of this shot.

ChimpReports, a Uganda-based news site, reported that the country ​​received a consignment of 2.278 million doses of the vaccine in early March 2025 and plans to start deploying them in April as part of its routine vaccination program.

The East African nation joins other countries, including Kenya, Ghana, and Malawi, where over 2 million children have already received the vaccination. Per ChimpReports, health officials will prioritize districts with moderate and high malaria transmission.

According to Target Malaria, which cited information from the World Health Organization, Uganda reported 12.6 million cases of this mosquito-borne disease in 2023 and over 15,945 estimated deaths. The organization added that economic losses due to malaria in the country surpass $500 million annually.

The vaccine comes at a crucial time in the fight against malaria and other vector-borne illnesses, as scientists say that disease-spreading mosquitoes are increasing in number and expanding their ranges due to warming global temperatures. For instance, malaria risk zones have already expanded to higher elevations in the Ethiopian Highlands, according to Climate.gov.

Plus, one recent study predicted that several mosquito species populations will expand their ranges in North and South America in the coming years as a result of warmer temperatures.

In addition to vaccine programs, officials are also looking for other ways to protect people from mosquito-borne illnesses. One Florida county is using X-rays to kill invasive mosquitoes capable of spreading diseases like Zika, dengue fever, yellow fever, and chikungunya. In the Philippines, a neighborhood in Manila has deployed a controversial program that pays residents to bring in mosquitoes "dead or alive."

As for Uganda's fight against malaria, Dr. Richard Kabanda, a public health specialist in the country, called for united efforts to combat the disease.

"We must work together — cultural leaders, health officials, and communities — to prevent outbreaks and promote health," he told ChimpReports.

