Scientists make incredible breakthrough that could solve major issue with EV batteries: 'Alleviate the scarcity of valuable resources'

For years, scientists have been trying to find more effective ways to recycle used lithium-ion batteries, which often contain valuable metals that can be harvested.

In a recent study covered by Interesting Engineering, a team of researchers tested a method called tribocatalysis as a way to recycle batteries more effectively. This process involves using friction and a weak acid, such as citric acid, to help break down battery materials and release the metals inside.

The tribocatalysis recycling of batteries utilizes friction to initiate chemical reactions, enabling the extraction of valuable metals such as lithium and cobalt from spent battery materials. This process, unlike traditional methods, operates without high heat or harsh chemicals, potentially making it a safer and more environmentally friendly approach to battery recycling.

Some of the most widely used battery recycling processes are hydrometallurgy and pyrometallurgy. Hydrometallurgy uses chemical solutions to extract valuable materials and can be very effective. However, it can also use excessive amounts of water, leading to potential contamination and wastewater creation.

Meanwhile, pyrometallurgy uses high temperatures for its separation method, making it valuable in large-scale operations. On the downside, this process can result in high energy consumption and the potential for environmental pollution, especially from toxic gas pollution. There may also be challenges with metal loss during processing.

Despite its ability to work without high temperatures or potentially harmful chemicals, tribocatalysis may face challenges of its own in the short term. Continued research will be necessary to understand the economic viability of optimizing the process and transferring it to large-scale operations.

The ongoing development of tribocatalysis and its ability to help usher in a new era of eco-friendly battery recycling is undergoing peer review.

In a news release from the Tsinghua University Press, the method was touted for its potential to "alleviate the scarcity of valuable resources while efficiently managing waste lithium-ion power batteries."

As more electric vehicles continue to hit roadways across the globe, tribocatalysis could decrease the need for lithium mining.

"Such capabilities contribute to the promotion of sustainable and healthy development within the lithium-ion battery industry," the news release stated.

