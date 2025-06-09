Researchers announce game-changing breakthrough on quest to create new-age tree species: 'This is crucial'

Scientists have made a breakthrough in their mission to develop more sustainable, resilient gene-edited trees with a new technique that utilizes biotechnology to improve the genes of poplar trees without leaving behind any foreign DNA.

According to a research summary from the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology, the development brings the world one step closer to eco-friendly forestry, as many countries regulate genetically modified organisms.

Transgene-free editing, a process that introduces desired genetic changes into an organism without integrating the material used to make the edits, could simplify compliance and improve the efficiency and speed of breeding cycles.

For example, researchers noted that in crops such as maize and rice, a common solution to removing foreign DNA introduced during gene editing is to crossbreed the modified plants with non-modified plants, leaving behind only the desired modifications. This method, however, can be time consuming for trees that take years to mature, including poplars.

The team of scientists, led by professor Wout Boerjan, addressed this problem by using Agrobacterium tumefaciens — a bacterium that plays a crucial role in creating transgenic plants — to introduce CRISPR molecules into poplar cells, allowing for temporary gene editing without integrating foreign DNA.

This technique not only ensures that the trees' desired traits remain intact but also accelerates the development of gene-edited plants that can bring advantages to both the environment and the economy. For instance, the overheating planet is threatening forests worldwide through increased wildfire risks, droughts, pest and disease outbreaks, and a decline in biodiversity.

Gene-edited trees, though they sound like something out of a sci-fi movie, offer numerous benefits, including increased growth rates, improved wood quality, enhanced disease resistance, and greater resilience to environmental stressors.

Our burgeoning biobased economy — which utilizes renewable biological resources instead of relying on fossil fuels that pollute the planet — also benefits from gene-edited crops, as they grow faster and produce higher yields, leading to greater profits and fewer environmental impacts.

The study, published in the journal New Phytologist, showed promising findings. Lennart Hoengenaert, the first author, said that nearly 50% of the poplar shoots had no foreign DNA after scientists employed a cutting-edge technique to scan their genomes.

"This is crucial," he explains, "because it brings these gene-edited trees closer to being treated like conventionally bred plants under upcoming European regulations."

Boerjan added, "This method offers a clear and practical path to creating trees that are more sustainable, climate-resilient, and easier to regulate."

Scientists have made other breakthroughs in their quest to develop crops of the future, with one team using CRISPR to create more nutritious lettuce that requires less land. Others have employed biotechnology to develop weather-resistant rice and wheat, which will be crucial to feeding growing populations.

If you want to help forests thrive and contribute to sustainability efforts, consider eating more plant-based foods, as they require significantly less land to grow than animal products and offer numerous health benefits as well.

