Researchers trace invisible health hazard back to everyday activity: 'There is no safe level of exposure'

"This study reveals even low levels can cause harm."

New research shows that air pollution from traffic doesn't just hurt your lungs: it's silently attacking your liver, too, potentially leading to serious health problems, as detailed by Earth.com.

What's happening?

A study by the University of Technology Sydney discovered that even modest exposure to traffic-related air pollution could harm your liver and increase your risk of developing fatty liver disease.

Tiny particles called PM2.5 (about 3% the diameter of a human hair) enter your bloodstream through the lungs when you breathe polluted air. Your liver (the organ that filters toxins from the blood) then accumulates these substances.

"We think of air pollution as being harmful to people's lungs, but it has a broader impact on health including on the liver," said lead author Hui Chen, a professor at the university.

Why is liver damage from pollution concerning?

Fatty liver disease affects one in three Australian adults and is more common in those who are overweight or have diabetes. It can lead to inflammation, cirrhosis, cancer, or even organ failure if left unchecked.

"The liver is critical for metabolism. It clears toxins, regulates blood sugar, and produces essential vitamins and proteins, among many other functions. If the liver isn't functioning properly, it can leave people feeling tired and unwell due to disrupted metabolism," Chen explained.

In the study, published in the Journal of Environmental Sciences, mice exposed to typical urban pollution levels showed no change after four weeks. However, by eight weeks, their liver function was disrupted, and by twelve weeks, they had significant inflammation, scarring, and fat buildup.

"Previous research has shown that exposure to heavily polluted air is associated with liver disorders, however this study reveals even low levels can cause harm. It suggests there is no safe level of exposure to traffic-derived air pollution," said Chen.

What can I do about traffic pollution?

You can take steps to protect yourself from harmful particles in traffic. Avoid peak-hour commutes when possible to reduce your exposure to the worst pollution. Close your car windows and use air recirculation mode when driving in heavy traffic.

Consider wearing a mask when walking or cycling in highly polluted areas. Choose less congested routes when traveling whenever you have the option.

The researchers are exploring treatments that could help your liver resist pollution damage. In the meantime, maintain a healthy diet, exercise regularly, and limit your alcohol intake to keep your liver in good shape.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.