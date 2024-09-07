Ph.D. student debunks common misconception about post-ice age warming: 'That's actually not true'

"If anything, it was cooling — and we rapidly changed that."

There is a lot of information floating around the internet, and unfortunately, not all of it is accurate. One Ph.D. student named Rosh (@all_about_climate) has devoted his time to doing the important work of debunking a lot of the misinformation swirling around the topic of climate science.

In one of Rosh's recent videos, he responds to a clip of commentator Jordan Peterson giving his opinions about climate change.

"I don't really have beliefs about climate change," Peterson began. "I mean, I think the climate is probably warming, but it's been warming since the last Ice Age."

At that point, Rosh cuts in.

"OK, so that's actually not true, the fact that it's been warming since the last ice age," Rosh says. "It obviously warmed after the last ice age … but it did stop warming."

Rosh then carefully displayed the data that supported what he was saying, via a graph titled "Global Temperature Since the Last Ice Age," which showed that global temperatures warmed for several thousand years post-Ice Age and then leveled off during the current Holocene Era (how scientists refer to the last roughly 11,000 years).

"Actually, we've had a roughly 4,000-year trend of gradual cooling … which, incidentally, was stopped as soon as we started pumping billions of tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere," he added.

"So, this idea that it's been warming since the last Ice Age, or the last glacial period, is just wrong … if anything, it was cooling — and we rapidly changed that," Rosh concluded.

Rosh's assertions are backed by the overwhelming consensus of scientists and experts. Per the Cornell Chronicle, more than 99.9% of peer-reviewed scientific papers agree that temperatures are rising globally and that this is caused by human activity — largely, by the burning of dirty energy sources such as oil, gas, and coal.

