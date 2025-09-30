Toyota sparks buzz after indicating major strategy shift: 'Based on market demand'

Despite Toyota's lofty perch at the top of global vehicle manufacturing, EVs remain at the bottom of the automaker's list, never a priority in a strategy focused on profitability, hybrids, and gradual transition.

However, recent changes at Toyota's Kentucky plant may be an indication of the auto giant's shifting priorities as it heads into 2026.

Following a $1.3 billion investment in the Kentucky plant for electrification, including a battery pack assembly line, Toyota is bringing two new EV SUVs to the forefront while moving production of the Lexus ES to Japan.

Toyota has had immense success with its line of hybrids, though its late entry into the EV market (2022 with the bZ4X) has allowed massive EV brands like Tesla to capture a huge market share in the U.S.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Part of the shift is attributed to President Trump's tariffs, which can be avoided by localizing production. However, the Kentucky plant changes are a clear step toward prioritizing EVs, especially considering SUVs represent Toyota's leading seller in the U.S.

With the new models rumored to be based on the RAV4 and Land Cruiser, that should satisfy a broad consumer base, especially amid growing EV support throughout the country.

Gas stations still outnumber EV charging stations, perhaps contributing to flat EV sales in the first half of 2025, but charging infrastructure is growing, increasing by 35% year-over-year, according to the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation.

The EV market, driven by consumer desires for minimal maintenance, quieter driving, and lower overall emissions and lifetime pollution (twice as low as internal combustion engines, according to the International Energy Agency), is becoming increasingly attractive each year.

The EV market relies on roughly 30 million tons of minerals annually, the majority of which are largely recyclable. Meanwhile, the oil industry uses 16.5 billion tons of oil, all of which is burned — the opposite of sustainability.

The possibilities are limitless for Toyota, a brand already intimately familiar with charting paths to market success.

In a recent statement, Toyota clarified the company's direction: "To improve manufacturing efficiencies and better serve customers based on market demand, Toyota is strategically transitioning production across our plants in Kentucky and Indiana."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.