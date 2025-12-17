Toyota unveils first-of-its-kind model with impressive features: 'Another important step'

Toyota has taken a major step toward its sustainability goals by introducing its first-ever electric pickup truck, according to InsideEVs. The Toyota Hilux, which was first showcased in Thailand, features a 193-horsepower dual-motor setup that delivers four-wheel drive capability.

Now in its ninth generation, the Hilux comes equipped with a 59.2-kilowatt-hour battery pack and can tow up to 3,527 pounds. Toyota estimates a 150-mile driving range — a practical fit for short-distance routes on farms, work sites, and in cities.

Sean Hanley, Toyota Australia's vice president for sales and marketing, called the electric Hilux "another important step" in Toyota's decarbonization strategy, per Car Sauce.

EVs like the Hilux offer several consumer benefits: They eliminate gas station stops, require less routine maintenance, operate more quietly, and produce no tailpipe pollution. On the safety side, you also don't have to worry about carbon monoxide poisoning from your car.

While not impact-free, EVs still generate far less heat-trapping pollution over their lifetime than gas cars. Lithium mining does create pollution, but it's a fraction of the 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels extracted and burned each year.

EVs can also be recharged at home. This is far cheaper than relying on public chargers and is actually saving drivers hundreds of dollars annually. For those taking their first steps in their EV journey, Qmerit helps homeowners install Level 2 EV chargers and provides free, instant installation estimates.

Homeowners can go even further in their cost savings adventure by pairing their EV with solar panels for cheap electricity. This environmental hack reduces electricity bills by not needing to rely on the grid for power and by generating electricity directly from your own roof.

To explore even deeper, TCD's Solar Explorer connects homeowners with vetted installers, helping them save up to $10,000 on solar installation by curating competitive bids. A partner, for example, is EnergySage, which makes it easy to connect with vetted installers and receive quotes to save on solar installations.

In a Reuters article, senior scientist and director of the Systems Assessment Center at Argonne's Energy Division, Michael Wang, said that EVs "generally emit far less carbon over a 12-year lifespan."

According to a Washington Post analysis, "In all 50 states, it's cheaper for the everyday American to fill up with electrons — and much cheaper in some regions such as the Pacific Northwest, with low electricity rates and high gas prices."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.