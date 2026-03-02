Toyota announces game-changing updates to its iconic electric vehicles: 'An elevated feel'

The design of the interior has also been updated.

Toyota revealed its first three-row electric SUV: the 2027 Highlander EV. Electrek reported that it is also the company's first EV assembled in the U.S.

The 2027 Highlander features a "sharp new look," according to Electrek, but more impressively, it can drive up to 320 miles on a single charge. Drivers can choose between two battery options, 77 kilowatt-hours or 95.8 kWh, when purchasing the vehicle.

What sets the 2027 Highlander apart from previous SUVs from Toyota is the car's extra interior space. Thanks to a longer wheelbase, it has more interior room. The design of the interior has also been updated, with a new 12.3-inch driver display and a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system that includes the latest Toyota Audio Multimedia. Electrek reported that the EV's SofTex-trimmed seating and ambient lighting give the car's interior "an elevated feel."

Switching to an EV is a great way to save money on car maintenance while reducing your environmental footprint. You can save up to $1,000 each year on gas and car maintenance by driving an electric vehicle.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Plus, home charging offers even more potential savings. Charging your EV at home is not only cheaper than using a public charging station but also cheaper than filling up at a gas station, noted EnergySage.

If you're looking to install a Level 2 charger for your home, Qmerit is a great place to start. After answering a few questions about your home's electrical panel and garage, Qmerit provides you with free estimates for charger installations.

Charging your EV at home with solar panels increases your savings even more. When your home runs on solar power, charging your EV at home essentially becomes free. To learn more about different solar systems within your budget, check out TCD's Solar Explorer. You can connect with trusted solar partners and compare bids from different local installers, saving up to $10,000 on installation costs.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started



