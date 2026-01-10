Driver shares honest assessment after 1 year with electric SUV: 'I feel confident'

If you're still on the fence about switching to an electric vehicle, there's no better way to make up your mind than hearing honest assessments from people who are already driving one.

One Redditor shared their opinion on the Rivian 2023 Quad Large 20" R1S after a year of driving it in the r/Rivian subreddit.

They said, "This is the primary for my wife with the kids. … The Rivian has been my wife's favorite vehicle. … I feel confident in the Rivian's ability to keep my family safe in case something were to happen, too."

Fellow Redditors were appreciative of the post and jumped in with their thoughts on the Rivian and questions for the original poster.

"Great write up!" exclaimed one Reddit user.

Another person asked the poster for their thoughts on Rivian's Driving Assist and Active Safety Assist features and asked, "How do you find the Driver +?"

The poster's main reasons for loving the Rivian seemed to be the safety it provided their family and the vehicle's suitability for small children.

EVs, in general, are a fantastic option for those with kids, as they produce less air pollution and noise. The result is that children can breathe more easily and their hearing is protected, as EVs run at lower decibel levels than traditional vehicles.

EVs offer more benefits than just this, though. One of the main reasons people switch from internal combustion engine cars to EVs is the amount they can save on gas and routine maintenance.

While you do need to pay for charging if using a public charger, the costs add up to be far less than the cost of gasoline over time. Plus, because EVs don't require oil changes, spark plug changes, or other such maintenance, you'll spend even less.

If you do end up making the switch to an EV, you might find yourself echoing what the original poster said: "Just take note of another happy customer. We exist. We are many!"

