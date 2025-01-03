Scientists discover toxic substance has 'remarkable potential' to help solve global issue — here's how

Scientists recently made a startling discovery that could be the very definition of a win-win situation.

Researchers doing a comprehensive review of literature on the subject may have uncovered a way to turn toxic ash waste, also known as fly ash, into material used to treat water. This is a seemingly crucial breakthrough in that it deals with twin problems plaguing our environment.

Toxic fly ash is released during the combustion of certain materials such as wood and coal. "As the world's population grows, transportation across continents increases and rapid industrialization continues leading to [a] surge in … energy consumption," the researchers noted in their review, published in the journal Separation and Purification Technology. They estimated up to a billion tons of fly ash are discarded each year.

At the same time, population growth and the warming global temperature have led to water scarcity around the globe. The United Nations reports that in 2022, 2.2 billion people did not have access to safely managed drinking water. In addition, 80% of wastewater returns to our ecosystem without being treated or reused. In short, massive amounts of water are needed, and massive amounts of water are being wasted.

The writers of the study reviewed literature published on fly ash and water treatment published between 2015 and 2023, focusing on studies published in high-impact academic journals. Their goal was to "provide insights into sustainable waste management and water quality control." They found "remarkable potential" for the use of toxic ash in water treatment purposes.

In immensely positive news, the review found that the problems posed by the creation of toxic fly ash are solvable. And because of its high permeability and low sintering temperature membranes, fly ash would be an extremely efficient and low-cost way to treat wastewater.

This is only the latest discovery scientists have made in the field of water treatment. Experts in New Zealand created a water purifier they plan to use in hydroponics. And scientists in China discovered a new way to treat wastewater from oil refineries by using solar power.

The writers of the review noted further study and analysis is needed to figure out the best methods to move forward. But in the quest to provide more clean water to the world, they have uncovered a promising new avenue.

