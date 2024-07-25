Scientists harness the sun to revolutionize industrial wastewater treatment: 'Solutions ... take further inspiration from nature'

"The new membranes also offer environmental benefits and progress toward reducing water scarcity."

Researchers have announced a breakthrough in wastewater treatment that could significantly improve the process by using the power of the sun.

Oil/water waste combinations are complex to treat, but Environment+Energy Leader reported that scientists at State Key Laboratory of Pollution Control and Resource Reuse at Tongji University in Shanghai have discovered a promising upgrade to this process that could reduce materials and energy waste and cut down processing costs.

The research, published in a journal called Small, detailed a common challenge in wastewater treatment: membrane fouling. This occurs when debris clogs the membranes used to filter wastewater, shortening their life span and hindering efficiency.

The new technology would combine metal-organic frameworks made of copper and cobalt with fortifying chitosan (a natural polymer from shellfish), creating a robust material that's not only able to withstand the extreme demands of industrial wastewater treatment but can also self-clean by harnessing the power of the sun, as detailed by E+E Leader.

According to the publication, copper and cobalt have significant photothermal effects that allow them to heat up under sunlight, eliminating contaminants and providing almost 100% antibacterial efficiency.

Mike Munnagle, director of industrial water and remediation at Anguil Environmental Systems, said, per the news report: "Achieving continued separation for significantly longer time frames will provide a substantial operating cost savings for clients across several vertical markets."

In addition to cutting costs, the new membranes offer environmental benefits and progress toward reducing water scarcity. By 2030, global water requirements are anticipated to increase by 40%, as E+E Leader reported.

Seth Cutler, an environment and water senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan, told the outlet that "water technologies and solutions need to take further inspiration from nature in how it deals with instability in resources, distribution, and quality."

Processing water more efficiently and cutting down on waste are two significant ways we can address our planet's rising temperatures. By having more eco-friendly processes for wastewater treatment companies and reducing methane-emitting waste in our landfills and oceans, we can help protect ourselves from extreme weather events driven by a chaotic climate. These actions also help keep our food supply safe and protect our health.

While researchers around the world are working on ways to repurpose certain types of wastewater and turn it into clean energy, there are many simple actions we can all do in our daily lives to help lessen our pollution footprint. Reducing water consumption and using alternatives to plastic are two things we can do today to make a positive change for tomorrow.

