Researchers develop revolutionary device capable of purifying water day and night — here's how it could help solve hunger problems

University of Canterbury researchers are developing an impressive tale of their own, and it could one day help to resolve worldwide hunger problems.

That's because experts from the New Zealand lab have invented a water purifier geared for use in the hydroponics industry, which the team feels will soon be crucial to feeding more of the planet's people, all per a news release.

"Hydroponics, where plants grow in water instead of soil, is becoming an important technology internationally because it's a way to grow crops in an environment protected from the increasing risks of storms, pests, and disease. But it relies on ultra-clean water free from contaminants and pollutants," professor Alex Yip said in the summary.

Some of the environmental risks Yip mentions are linked by NASA to our planet's overheating. Hydroponics could be part of the solution, though growing food in places where clean water is scarce is a problem. In answer, the Canterbury team developed a photoelectrochemical water treatment device that can leverage renewable solar power.

"Water filters are good to remove things that are not soluble in water, but the micropollutants we are talking about are much smaller than those captured by the filters," Yip said.

The device works by converting sunrays into chemical energy during daylight hours to purify the water, all per the lab report.

"During night-time or under weather conditions where we don't have so much sunlight, it will automatically switch to an electrical system, which powers the chemical reaction. This dual power source makes it more robust and adaptable to use," Yip said.

The device is designed to be used on a large scale, helping to feed communities where clean water is lacking. But Yip added in the report that smaller home-based cleansers could also be an option.

Market analysis firm Grand View Research reports that the global hydroponics sector was worth $5 billion in 2023. It's expected to grow 12.4% annually through the end of the decade.

The industry is benefitting from unique research from around the world. Experts in Sweden are investigating how fish waste can power the process as part of a combined biogas, fish farm, and hydroponics operation.

DIY hacks allow most people to try hydroponics at home. One inventive solution highlighted online requires only a five-gallon bucket and some other easy-to-find materials. It's all part of the way we can eat cleaner, cheaper food, often grown in our own backyards or on porches. Trying more plant-based meals can also improve your health in a variety of ways, as noted by Harvard.

What's more, added gardening can help to reduce planet-warming air pollution widely reported to come from raising livestock for a variety of food products.

Yip said he thinks hydroponics with solar-cleansed water can help to take even more of the pollution out of food production, in part by reducing transportation. With hydroponics, more food can be grown locally. Now the team is seeking additional funding to scale the process after testing is complete, per the lab summary.

"Our intention is to make it affordable for hydroponic farming operations of all sizes," Yip said.

