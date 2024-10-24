  • Tech Tech

Researchers develop revolutionary device capable of purifying water day and night — here's how it could help solve hunger problems

Hydroponics with solar-cleansed water can help to take even more of the pollution out of food production.

by Rick Kazmer
Hydroponics with solar-cleansed water can help to take even more of the pollution out of food production.

Photo Credit: University of Canterbury

University of Canterbury researchers are developing an impressive tale of their own, and it could one day help to resolve worldwide hunger problems. 

That's because experts from the New Zealand lab have invented a water purifier geared for use in the hydroponics industry, which the team feels will soon be crucial to feeding more of the planet's people, all per a news release.

"Hydroponics, where plants grow in water instead of soil, is becoming an important technology internationally because it's a way to grow crops in an environment protected from the increasing risks of storms, pests, and disease. But it relies on ultra-clean water free from contaminants and pollutants," professor Alex Yip said in the summary. 

Some of the environmental risks Yip mentions are linked by NASA to our planet's overheating. Hydroponics could be part of the solution, though growing food in places where clean water is scarce is a problem. In answer, the Canterbury team developed a photoelectrochemical water treatment device that can leverage renewable solar power

"Water filters are good to remove things that are not soluble in water, but the micropollutants we are talking about are much smaller than those captured by the filters," Yip said. 

The device works by converting sunrays into chemical energy during daylight hours to purify the water, all per the lab report. 

Watch now: Could your lawn be tanking your home's resale value?

"During night-time or under weather conditions where we don't have so much sunlight, it will automatically switch to an electrical system, which powers the chemical reaction. This dual power source makes it more robust and adaptable to use," Yip said. 

The device is designed to be used on a large scale, helping to feed communities where clean water is lacking. But Yip added in the report that smaller home-based cleansers could also be an option. 

Market analysis firm Grand View Research reports that the global hydroponics sector was worth $5 billion in 2023. It's expected to grow 12.4% annually through the end of the decade. 

The industry is benefitting from unique research from around the world. Experts in Sweden are investigating how fish waste can power the process as part of a combined biogas, fish farm, and hydroponics operation. 

DIY hacks allow most people to try hydroponics at home. One inventive solution highlighted online requires only a five-gallon bucket and some other easy-to-find materials. It's all part of the way we can eat cleaner, cheaper food, often grown in our own backyards or on porches. Trying more plant-based meals can also improve your health in a variety of ways, as noted by Harvard. 

What's more, added gardening can help to reduce planet-warming air pollution widely reported to come from raising livestock for a variety of food products. 

Yip said he thinks hydroponics with solar-cleansed water can help to take even more of the pollution out of food production, in part by reducing transportation. With hydroponics, more food can be grown locally. Now the team is seeking additional funding to scale the process after testing is complete, per the lab summary. 

"Our intention is to make it affordable for hydroponic farming operations of all sizes," Yip said.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x