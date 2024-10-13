Researchers discover banned toxic substance in kitchen utensils and children's toys — here's what you need to know

"We need government and corporate policies that restrict the use of these harmful chemicals."

A study determined that common household items carry toxic chemicals that have been banned because of their links to serious health issues.

What's happening?

As explained by CNN earlier this month, a new study found that black-colored plastic used in children's toys, takeout containers, kitchen utensils, grocery meat, and produce trays "may contain alarming levels of toxic flame retardants that may be leaching from electronic products during recycling."

For instance, the study examined a black plastic sushi tray that contained 11,900 parts per million of the flame retardant decabromodiphenyl ether (decaBDE). That chemical was fully banned by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2021 due to its links to cancer, endocrine and thyroid issues, fetal and child development and neurobehavioral function, and reproductive and immune system toxicity, CNN explained.

Still, lead study author Megan Liu, science and policy manager for the environmental advocacy group Toxic-Free Future, said decaBDE was found in 70% of the samples tested despite those restrictions with levels ranging from five to 1,200 times greater than the European Union's limit of 10 parts per million. Common items like black plastic kitchen utensils such as spatulas and slotted spoons that are contaminated with decaBDE can expose a person to a whopping average of 34.7 parts per million each day, the study determined.

"It was especially concerning that they found retardants that aren't supposed to be used anymore," toxicologist Linda Birnbaum, former director of the National Institute for Environmental Health Sciences and the National Toxicology Program who was not involved in the study, told CNN. "I would recommend not using black plastic for food contact materials or buying toys with black plastic pieces."

Why is this important?

DecaBDE is a member of the polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDE) class of flame retardants. An April 2024 study found that people with the highest blood levels of PBDEs were nearly 300% more likely to die from cancer than those with the lowest levels.

These chemicals in children's toys cause great concern, Liu told CNN.

"A product with one of the highest levels of flame retardants were black plastic pirate coin beads that kids wear — they resemble Mardi Gras beads but more for costume wear," she said. "That particular product had up to 22,800 parts per million of total flame retardants — that's almost 3% by weight. Kids will often play with toys multiple days in a row until they tire of them."

Liu added that the most hazardous flame retardants uncovered by the study in consumer products are the same used in electronic enclosures on televisions and other electronics.

"It appears the plastics used to make the consumer products were contaminated with flame retardants due to mistakes in the recycling of electronic waste." she said.

What's being done about this?

To reduce potential risks of exposure to harmful flame retardants, consider exploring alternatives to plastic products.

"Replace your plastic kitchen utensils with stainless steel options or choose plastic-free items to help reduce your overall exposure to harmful additives and plastic," Liu said. "Some manufacturers also have strong policies about removing retardants from their products, so you can also be a careful shopper."

Still, Liu warned that while reduced exposure is the only option for consumers, policymakers need to step up to combat these issues.

"What our study shows is that when harmful chemicals like flame retardants are allowed to be intentionally used in products like televisions and other electronics, they can be recycled and unintentionally contaminate other products downstream," Liu said. "We need government and corporate policies that restrict the use of these harmful chemicals like flame retardants and hazardous plastics so that we can safely recycle items without worrying about chemical contamination and our health."

