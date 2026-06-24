World's top 10% responsible for up to $5.7 trillion of climate, biodiversity damage

"And the top 0.01% are disproportionately responsible for the things mentioned about this 10%."

New research suggests that the environmental costs associated with the world's top 10% of consumers add up to trillions of dollars each year.

What happened?

"The World's Richest Population are Costing the Earth Trillions. Study finds the top 10% of global consumers is disproportionately responsible for transgressing planetary boundaries, causing damages for which broader society bears the costs," reads the caption of a post on Reddit's r/science that links to a ScienceAlert summary of new research from Leiden University.

The study, published in Communications Sustainability, sought to put a price tag on the harm caused by the highest-consuming share of the global population.

According to the ScienceAlert summary, the study put the yearly damage linked to the global top 10% at between $1.7 trillion and $5.7 trillion. The researchers behind it — Leiden University's Inge Schrijver, Rutger Hoekstra, and Paul Behrens — said that works out to about $2,300 to $7,500 for each person in that group.

The estimates also varied sharply by category and country. Biodiversity loss represented 47% to 56% of the overall total, while rising temperatures made up 36% to 45%; at the national level, the top 10% in the United States were assigned $19,000 to $63,000 in damages, compared with $410 to $1,400 for India's top 10%.

Why does it matter?

Those costs do not simply disappear. They show up in damaged communities, lost wildlife, rising food prices, worsening health, and larger recovery bills after floods, fires, and storms. Meanwhile, the people who consume the least are often the ones left dealing with the consequences the longest.

The study also suggests that a "polluter pays" approach could generate enormous funding at a time when the world is struggling to close climate and biodiversity financing gaps. The same relatively small group driving a disproportionate share of environmental harm could also help shoulder the cost of solutions, from ecosystem restoration to climate adaptation.

Environmental damage eventually reaches household budgets — whether through insurance premiums, taxes, utility bills, or supply-chain disruptions.

What are people saying?

The researchers did not mince words in the paper. In a pointed conclusion, the team said: "These costs highlight the mitigation responsibility of the top 10 percent and illustrate the potential revenue of environmental taxes if the polluter-pays principle is adopted."

Redditors also had strong opinions.

"Unfortunately, this headline ranks up there with the most significant and poignant of our lifetimes," one wrote.

"And the top 0.01% are disproportionately responsible for the things mentioned about this 10%," another added.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.