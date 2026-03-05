American families are using this grocery hack to avoid rising food prices: 'I saved $101.89 on my order'

Unfortunately, the era of affordable shopping at one store for everything you need is essentially over for many Americans.

With grocery prices steadily rising and remaining high across America, budget-minded shoppers are getting creative to save money.

For example, a Business Insider editor discovered a discount food website and found some amazing deals on snacks and household items.

What's happening?

As Business Insider reported, executive editor Sally Kaplan saw an advertisement for a company called Martie and clicked on it to learn more. Martie sells highly discounted groceries, plus home and beauty products, with up to 80% off brand-name goods.

Kaplan shared that she browsed Martie's website, focused on snacks, smoothie boosters, teas, and other groceries.

"When I went to check out, Martie told me I saved $101.89 on my order of $106.64," she wrote.

Kaplan explained that Martie can offer deep discounts because it purchases overstock and other grocery items that would otherwise go to waste. Then, the company passes those savings on to its customers.

Some items available on Martie are especially discounted because their expiration dates are approaching soon. But as Kaplan pointed out, the expiration dates for every item are clearly listed above the "add to cart" button on Martie's website for full transparency and no surprises.

Why should I shop around for groceries?

When you shop on Martie for brands you already love or want to discover new products, you can save significantly on your grocery bills.

Unfortunately, the era of affordable shopping at one store for everything you need is essentially over for many Americans. If saving money is important to you, now is the time to get strategic with your shopping and find the best deals in multiple, unconventional ways.

When you shop smarter for groceries, you can also help reduce food waste in community landfills.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, up to 40% of food in the United States is wasted. This wasted food slowly decomposes in the environment, releasing harmful gases that warm our planet and degrade air quality.

How can I find affordable groceries?

Like Kaplan, you can also try shopping on Martie to find affordable prices on everything from snacks to skincare products, baby essentials, and more.

Other money-saving strategies include buying groceries in bulk and rescuing perfectly usable food by using the Too Good To Go app. After buying groceries, it's worth learning tips for using your leftovers and keeping food fresh for longer.

All these small hacks can add up to big savings and let you live the lifestyle you want without compromising your health or your commitment to sustainability.

