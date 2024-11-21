Manufacturer launches game-changing car accessory made from an unusual material — and it's available now at Walmart

A Washington company is transforming old tires from roadrunners into floor mats, and the product is now available at popular shopping centers.

Prism Worldwide's CIRX car mats are made with 50% recycled tires. The reused treads are incorporated in the company's Ancora C-1082 material, billed as a "high-performance" product made in an "advanced process," according to a news release.

"Our … technology represents a significant advancement in using recycled materials without compromising on quality or performance. This product exemplifies our dedication to both innovation and environmental responsibility," Prism chief commercial officer Mark Kinkelaar said in the release.

Tire waste is evident in most parts of our planet, from the bottoms of rivers, streams, and oceans, to roadsides and forest floors. Yale Environment 360 has reported that about two billion tires — and growing — are made each year. If stacked on end, they would astoundingly reach the moon. About 24% of our tires are made from oily synthetic rubber, heavy metals, and other components. The synthetic rubbers linger in the environment much longer than natural substances, according to Yale.

"Seventy-eight percent of ocean microplastics are synthetic tire rubber," the Yale article continued, citing a report from the Pew Research Institute.

The small pieces are particularly troublesome, impacting ocean life and in turn our sea-based food supply. Microplastics have even been found in human blood, as National Geographic noted. Medical experts are studying how the particles are impacting our health, including embryo development concerns, according to ACS Publications.

"We have known that tires contribute significantly to environmental pollution, but only recently have we begun to uncover the extent of that," Cassandra Johannessen, a researcher at Montreal's Concordia University, said in the Yale story. Johannessen is studying levels of tire chemicals in urban watersheds to better understand how the substances are impacting the environment.

Reusing old tires for new products is a great solution. Prism markets its product as a "green," tougher mat. Both Goodyear and Bridgestone are working to make tires out of sustainable materials, as well. The latter road rubber giant is studying production of cleaner tires using natural substances from a desert shrub. Both tire producers have goals to make more sustainable wheels with benchmarks set during the next several decades.

At home, we can help these efforts by buying products made from more planet-friendly materials. Choosing plastic-free options eliminates the waste altogether, often providing for a better experience with superior items. Americans spend about $260 annually on throwaway water bottles, for example. Switching to a reusable one can save you some cash, too.

For Prism's part, its recycled car mats are reasonably priced at just under $55 at Walmart. The product is also available on its website. The brand's leaders are now working to get CIRX on auto store shelves, as well.

"We are not only reducing waste but also delivering a product that aligns with our vision for a greener future," Prism CEO Bob Abramowitz said.

