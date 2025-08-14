Startup introduces game-changing wireless charging device: 'I honestly can't imagine going back'

Thanks to a clever innovation from Dutch startup Tiler, riders may soon be able to say goodbye to cords, plugs, and heavy e-bike chargers. New Atlas reported that the company has developed a wireless charging system that uses a small tile and an upgraded bike kickstand to transfer power through magnetic induction. You park your bike, place the kickstand on the tile, and the charging starts.

Tiler's groundbreaking system is already being piloted across public bike-share stations in the Netherlands and is now drawing attention globally. With the commuter e-bike market booming, this tech could help e-bikes become even more appealing by making their use more seamless.

Tiler's wireless charging tech also offers sustainability perks. By making it easier to keep e-bikes powered, it supports the shift away from car travel and gas-powered vehicles, which, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, account for 29% of all greenhouse gas emissions, aka heat-trapping pollution, in the U.S. That makes it a big win for city planners looking to clean up air quality and reduce traffic congestion and for riders looking for a healthier, greener way to get around.

For individual riders, the impact could be just as strong. Not only does Tiler's system make charging more seamless for personal commuters and shared fleets, but it also reduces the risk of theft and cable damage or vandalism. And pairing it with solar power could make charging even more affordable, cutting costs for e-bike owners, cities, and companies using fleet bikes.

"I always dreamed of a network of solar-powered charging points that you could simply ride up to — no cables, no chargers. I wanted people to be able to charge their bikes anywhere in the country," said professor Pavol Bauer, one of the minds behind Tiler's technology, in an article on the company's website.

As Tiler expands trials beyond the Netherlands, this "park-and-power" model could become the gold standard for e-bikes everywhere. The charging tiles (around $290) are available for preorder online, with orders expected to ship mid-2026. "I haven't removed the battery from my cargo bike in over two years to charge it indoors," added Tiler Chief Technology Officer Joris Koudijs about his own Tiler use. "I honestly can't imagine going back."

