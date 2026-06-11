Lone Star ticks are turning up in new places — and one bite can leave you allergic to red meat

That molecule is found naturally in ticks and most mammals, but not in humans.

Tick bites are sending an unusually high number of people to emergency rooms across much of the United States this year.

That is drawing fresh attention to a lesser-known condition that can radically change what people are able to eat, as U.S. News and World Report noted.

What's happening?

Ticks can spread more than just Lyme disease, the country's best-known tick-borne illness. One growing concern is alpha-gal syndrome, which is most often linked to what the CDC describes as the "very aggressive" lone star tick.

Federal health officials say a bite can trigger the syndrome, an allergy associated with red meat and, in some cases, dairy products or certain medications. Considering the CDC said ER visit rates for tick bites were at their highest level for this point in the year since 2017, it's a growing concern.

The adult female lone star tick has a white dot on its back, and adult females and nymphs are the ones that most often bite humans and transmit disease. The CDC says the tick is widely distributed across the Northeast, South, and Midwest.

CDC estimates say as many as 450,000 Americans are living with alpha-gal syndrome, though Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the true number may be much higher, as U.S. News and World Report noted.

Why does it matter?

It is a potentially life-threatening allergy. When a lone star tick bites, it may introduce the alpha-gal molecule. That molecule is found naturally in ticks and most mammals, but not in humans. Exposure appears to trigger an immune response in some people.

The CDC noted that symptoms may not appear until several hours after someone eats red meat or other mammal-related products, which helps explain why the condition can be confusing and difficult to trace.

Reactions can include hives, nausea, severe stomach pain, diarrhea, breathing problems, dizziness, swelling, and drops in blood pressure, per the CDC.

What can I do?

Alpha-gal syndrome can be managed with the help of an allergist or another healthcare provider. In many cases, patients are advised to eliminate meat from mammals such as beef, pork, lamb, venison, or rabbit, U.S. News and World Report noted.

Some people may also need to avoid dairy or other sources of alpha-gal, and a health care provider can help determine which ones to avoid.

Federal health agencies are also looking at prevention. Researchers, including those from the University of Georgia, are trying to find ways to combat the syndrome.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.