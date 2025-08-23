Woman debunks growing conspiracy theory about recent thunderstorms: 'It's easier to fantasize'

"It's going to get worse every year."

If you've noticed summer storms rolling in with longer, louder rumbles of thunder, you're not imagining it — and there's a fascinating reason behind it.

Social media has been buzzing with videos of people capturing the drawn-out growl of thunder that seems to shake the ground. Among the most popular is a viral TikTok explaining why it's happening and why it matters.

Creator incogneatobandito (@incogneatobandito) tells viewers it's time to "put the foil hats down and pull some research up" — and then does exactly that. Pulling up a U.S. Geological Survey article from 2021, she explains that parts of America's southernmost states are "tropicalizing," meaning warmer, wetter air masses are fueling a kind of thunder more common in the tropics — the kind that can rumble for minutes at a time.

"It's not some crazy conspiracy," she says in the video. "I think it's easier to fantasize about these crazy conspiracies than it is to accept the scariest fact." She closes by explaining that the planet is warming.

And it's not just about a different sound in the sky — these storms can pack a punch. Tropical-style downpours often dump a lot of rain in a short time, which can swamp storm drains and lead to flash flooding.

That means headaches for travelers when flights get grounded, outdoor events get washed out, and anyone working outside has to take cover — even mid-burger flip at a backyard BBQ. On farms, heavy rain can strip away valuable topsoil, leaving crops more vulnerable.

Plenty of viewers were on the same page.

"You make such a good point about choosing fantasy over fact!" one person commented.

Another warned, "It's going to get worse every year."

While the sound of rolling thunder might be mesmerizing, experts say it's also a reminder to prepare for more intense weather ahead — and to separate fact from fiction when the skies start to turn dark.

