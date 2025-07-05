Scientists announce surprising results after testing futuristic 'Holy Grail' nuclear facility: 'Like securing a seat on the only flight to the moon'

Further testing is on the way.

One company has achieved a breakthrough in thorium-based nuclear fuel after testing at a top-notch facility.

Clean Core Thorium Energy collaborated with the Idaho National Laboratory and Texas A&M to test thorium-based nuclear fuel, per Interesting Engineering. The new model differs from standard nuclear energy because it combines thorium and high-assay, low-enriched uranium.

Thorium is a slightly radioactive metal found in rock, soil, and sand, with an estimated 595,000 tons available in the United States, per the World Nuclear Association.

However, it further explained that it needs a "driver" to work as a fuel, and that's where the uranium comes into play.

This design, called Advanced Nuclear Energy for Enriched Life (ANEEL), showed promising results after months of irradiation testing, with the fuel pellets having maintained their original structure, per Interesting Engineering.

Clean Core Thorium Energy was pleased to have partnered with the INL to test the design. As Interesting Engineering reported, CEO Mehul Shah said the test reactor at INL is "the holy grail for nuclear testing."

"Qualifying our fuel for testing there is like securing a seat on the only flight to the moon," Shah added.

ANEEL thorium-based nuclear energy may benefit people and the planet in multiple ways. For example, Interesting Engineering explained that it could enhance reactor safety, lower costs, and reduce waste.

Additionally, the combination of thorium and uranium would require little to no modifications to existing reactors, which could help save time and money, per Interesting Engineering.

Another positive development of ANEEL is that there have been concerns about the global uranium supply. When talking about this issue, the Clean Core COO Milan Shah said, "As the world looks to build out nuclear capacity for decarbonization … thorium presents itself as the logical alternative," reported the Financial Post.

Texas A&M further explained why thorium could be a viable energy source, stating that it is more widely available and has a higher melting point than uranium, which makes it less likely to be involved in a meltdown.

It generates fewer emissions, which could reduce planet-warming pollution.

While initial testing showed promising results, Interesting Engineering reported that Clean Core has plans to study the model until 2026.

And Clean Core is not the only one working on nuclear energy revamps. Other scientists have built portable reactors or found ways to make the energy safer, while potential nuclear fusion reactors are another futuristic advancement described as "a holy grail."

Milan Shah explained the importance of the thorium results, stating, "One of our major goals is helping create nuclear leadership, and, in our case, fuel leadership, in America," per Idaho National Laboratory.

