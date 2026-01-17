Researchers make game-changing breakthrough that could revolutionize solar panels: 'Addresses several long-standing challenges'

Researchers were particularly optimistic about applying the technology at large scale.

Korean researchers have found a way to improve the efficiency of thin-film solar panels while supporting the use of more sustainable materials, according to Renewable Energy Magazine.

Thin-film solar is a useful format for harvesting energy on irregular surfaces like car roofs or portable panels, and it's cheaper to make than traditional rigid solar panels. On the downside, the technology suffers from lower efficiency.

A tin monosulfide layer can be applied to the rear of thin-film solar panels as a lower-cost, non-toxic alternative to indium, gallium, and tellurium layers that are currently used. Unfortunately, this tin layer reduces efficiency even further due to a range of challenges.

Now, researchers have found that sandwiching a germanium oxide layer between the rear contact and the tin layer was able to increase energy conversion efficiency from 3.71% to 4.81%.

This team isn't alone in its work in trying to make the most out of thin-film solar panels. Others have been improving the efficiency of bifacial thin-film panels and trying new materials in the core components.

Switching to solar power is an important step in replacing polluting energy sources like oil and gas. These expensive energy sources are worsening our planet's increasingly destructive weather patterns, which place massive costs on farmers, homeowners, and society writ large. Improving efficiency and lowering costs with new technologies can help accelerate solar's already-exploding popularity.

Researchers were particularly optimistic about applying the new thin-film solar panel technology at large scale.

"Despite its nanoscale thickness, this interlayer addresses several long-standing challenges at once," said report author Jaeyeong Heo, per Renewable Energy Magazine. "It suppresses harmful deep-level defects, blocks unwanted sodium diffusion, and prevents the formation of resistive molybdenum disulfide phases during high-temperature fabrication."

