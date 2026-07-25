Texas regulators seek more authority over data centers, grid curtailments, and foreign threats

As the state's data center boom accelerates, the Public Utility Commission of Texas is seeking more authority to oversee how massive electricity users connect to the grid, respond during shortages, and avoid becoming a security risk.

What's happening?

With data center construction picking up across Texas, the Public Utility Commission of Texas wants lawmakers to expand its powers in the next legislative session. The agency says those changes would give it and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, a stronger role in reviewing and overseeing these large facilities, Nexstar reported.

The push stems from a June 1 letter in which Governor Greg Abbott asked the commission how Texas should deal with growing demand from large electricity users. In its reply, the commission laid out three areas for action: more project information from developers to protect reliability, clearer ERCOT communication with data center operators during curtailments, and safeguards against foreign actors using data centers to disrupt the grid.

That could mean data center developers face greater scrutiny before projects move forward, especially if regulators believe a site could pose reliability or security concerns. It could also give ERCOT clearer tools to manage these power-hungry facilities during periods of extreme demand.

Texas has become a major hub for data center growth because of its size, business-friendly environment, and vast electricity market. But that growth is now running into a basic question: How much new demand can the grid absorb without putting residents and businesses at greater risk during peak-use emergencies?

Why does it matter?

Data centers can consume enormous amounts of electricity, especially as artificial intelligence and cloud computing continue to expand. When enough large users come online over a short period, they can make it harder for utilities and grid operators to plan for heat waves and other stressful conditions while keeping power flowing.

Grid strain can raise the risk of emergency conservation requests, price spikes, and outages. If regulators do not have enough visibility into when and how massive facilities will use power, it becomes harder to balance supply and demand in real time.

There is also a security concern. Texas officials are worried that hostile foreign interests could exploit data center projects or related infrastructure to interfere with the state's electric system. Even if that threat never materializes, the consequences of a successful disruption could be severe for homes, hospitals, schools, and businesses.

The debate also fits into a broader national conversation about how to expand digital infrastructure without undermining grid reliability or increasing pollution. If surging electricity demand keeps more non-renewable power generation online longer, that could slow progress toward cleaner, cheaper energy systems.

What's being done?

For now, the issue is headed to the Legislature. Nexstar reported that the Public Utility Commission of Texas wants lawmakers to spell out its authority, and ERCOT's, so both can establish rules for large-load customers before major strains appear.

One option would be to make developers share fuller operating details so ERCOT can judge whether a proposed facility could cut its electricity use when the grid is stressed. Another would be clearer curtailment communication procedures, which could make emergency actions more consistent and easier to carry out.

Texas is also showing that data center growth is no longer just an economic development story. It is now a grid management, consumer protection, and national security issue as well.

After Abbott asked how Texas should manage the "rapid growth of large electricity users," the commission answered with a case for stronger reliability protections. Its response indicates the state wants more oversight tools before existing rules are overwhelmed by new demand.

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