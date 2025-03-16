  • Business Business

Tesla strikes sweeping deal to install Supercharger stations outside of popular fast food chain

According to Tesla's website, there are over 60,000 Superchargers worldwide.

by Geri Mileva
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Tesla Superchargers may be coming to a Steak 'n Shake near you. The renowned steak and burger chain and the iconic electric vehicle company confirmed their upcoming partnership in an exchange of tweets on X, formerly Twitter, according to Drive Tesla Canada.

By placing Superchargers at popular restaurant locations, Tesla is making EV charging a part of daily routines. Drivers can charge their EVs while dining, reducing wait times and promoting a new charging culture.

Tesla's partnership with Steak 'n Shake may be its largest food chain partnership to date. Consumers can expect 100 charging stations in the near future, as loosely suggested by Steak 'n Shake.

Drive Tesla Canada stated that Tesla Charging has confirmed the finalization of six locations, with "the 20+ mentioned sites ... should be considered approved." Since the restaurant chain has over 400 locations across the US, if the two companies agree to place Superchargers in 100 of them, that would account for at least 25% of the company's restaurants.

But this is only the beginning for Tesla and the food chain industry. In fact, Drive Tesla Canada has reported that the company's Hollywood Diner and Supercharger restaurant is nearing completion in LA. The 1950s-style diner's construction began back in 2023.

According to Tesla's website, there are over 60,000 Superchargers worldwide, with the company pushing for more Supercharger stations all over the US. Their goal, stated on the company's website, is to give Tesla owners the freedom to travel "at a fraction of the cost of gasoline."

More Superchargers also mean greater convenience. Placing them in key locations like restaurants, along with its efforts to lower the price of its Model S, may be a part of Tesla's larger initiative to entice more buyers. 

The company appears to need that, too, as sales have reportedly been slumping around the world, with some Tesla locations facing protests over CEO Elon Musk's involvement in government. The company stock price has also been hurting lately, falling to under $230 per share recently after a Dec. 18 high of $488.54.

Tesla's own circumstances aside, though, additional EV charging infrastructure is good for the planet. Wider EV adoption helps to reduce the world's reliance on burning dirty energy for power. 

Tesla also recently announced plans for a new Megafactory that will boost Megapack battery production, which helps to support cleaner energy on a broader scale by allowing more renewable energy generation to be stored for use on a more evenly distributed scale — including, for example, charging EVs with a much higher percentage of power from solar and wind energy.

If you're thinking about making your next car an EV, this page has some tips and user comments about how to get started.

