  • Tech Tech

Tesla owner vents frustrations after upsetting overnight incident in parking spot: 'I got nothing at all'

"It misses a lot."

by Mandela Namaste
One Tesla owner was frustrated after their vehicle's Sentry mode did not record the vandalism they experienced.

Photo Credit: iStock

The vandalism of Teslas has been a prominent news topic in 2025, as activists have used it to protest CEO Elon Musk's controversial political activities. But while vandalism has not always served this role against Tesla, public defacement of their vehicles is not new.

For example, last year on the Model Y Subreddit (dedicated to discussing the Tesla EV of the same name), a user posted a picture of their Model Y that appeared to have been scratched.

One Tesla owner was frustrated after their vehicle's Sentry mode did not record the vandalism they experienced.
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Last night I had 3 guys doing some drugs next to my vehicle, they left a scratch on the hood, although small in appearance, probably expensive and very annoying to get in the first month of ownership," the OP wrote. "Sentry did not record the whole event, although these guys were for an hour next to the car...I have checked all my settings and it should have recorded…" In the comments, they later added that "A trigger recording will be nice, I got nothing at all."

The defacement of Teslas is troubling, as it might dissuade some people from making a switch to electric vehicles. EVs are much better for the planet than gas-powered cars.

Luckily, enthusiasm for EVs in general has not significantly diminished in 2025, even though Tesla experienced a sales decline, and other automakers are growing their electric divisions. However, Tesla has been the industry's giant for so long that many potential customers may associate the idea of an EV solely with Musk's politics and choose to stick with a gas-guzzler.

Most commenters on this post referred to the rather inconsistent workings of the Model Y's Sentry feature, as that is something that can be addressed far more easily by owners than strangers defacing their cars.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Tackle any adventure with these special-made boots — featuring innovative comfort tech

Skechers boots are designed to keep you fashionably comfortable for whatever comes your way — whether that’s tackling weekend adventures or doing chores around the house.

From hands-free slip-ins that are perfect for morning coffee runs to rugged styles that'll have you ready to take on any terrain, there's always an option for your next big pursuit.

Plus, water-repellent, Scotchgard-treated suede will keep your feet warm and dry whatever the weather brings.

Learn more

"It's awesome when it works but it misses a lot," another user wrote. "I wonder if it operates like some home security cameras, where it 'goes to sleep' for x amount of time before recording another event."

Do you worry about the longevity of EV batteries?

For sure 💯

Not really 🤷

Not at all 🙅

I've never thought about it 🤔

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x