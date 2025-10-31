Tesla owner vents frustrations after upsetting overnight incident in parking spot: 'I got nothing at all'

The vandalism of Teslas has been a prominent news topic in 2025, as activists have used it to protest CEO Elon Musk's controversial political activities. But while vandalism has not always served this role against Tesla, public defacement of their vehicles is not new.

For example, last year on the Model Y Subreddit (dedicated to discussing the Tesla EV of the same name), a user posted a picture of their Model Y that appeared to have been scratched.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Last night I had 3 guys doing some drugs next to my vehicle, they left a scratch on the hood, although small in appearance, probably expensive and very annoying to get in the first month of ownership," the OP wrote. "Sentry did not record the whole event, although these guys were for an hour next to the car...I have checked all my settings and it should have recorded…" In the comments, they later added that "A trigger recording will be nice, I got nothing at all."

The defacement of Teslas is troubling, as it might dissuade some people from making a switch to electric vehicles. EVs are much better for the planet than gas-powered cars.

Luckily, enthusiasm for EVs in general has not significantly diminished in 2025, even though Tesla experienced a sales decline, and other automakers are growing their electric divisions. However, Tesla has been the industry's giant for so long that many potential customers may associate the idea of an EV solely with Musk's politics and choose to stick with a gas-guzzler.

Most commenters on this post referred to the rather inconsistent workings of the Model Y's Sentry feature, as that is something that can be addressed far more easily by owners than strangers defacing their cars.

"It's awesome when it works but it misses a lot," another user wrote. "I wonder if it operates like some home security cameras, where it 'goes to sleep' for x amount of time before recording another event."

