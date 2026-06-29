Tesla will give 9 drivers free Supercharging for life — if they can outcharge all other drivers

Two of the three categories effectively favor either extensive travel or heavy electricity use.

A new Tesla promotion offers a major perk to drivers who spend a lot of time at Superchargers, though only nine people across the globe will actually end up getting it.

According to InsideEVs, Tesla is promising free Supercharging for as long as owners keep their vehicle if they outperform other drivers in their region.

What happened?

North and South America make up one bracket, Asia-Pacific and Oceania, excluding China, make up another, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa form the third. Across those regions, Tesla's "2026 Free Supercharging Competition" will award three winners in each.

To earn the benefit, drivers need to lead one of three standings: highest total kilowatt-hours used at Superchargers, the most different Supercharging locations visited in 2026, or "longest trip," according to InsideEVs. The promotion also fits Tesla's broader habit of turning parts of ownership into competitive experiences, this time focusing on public charging.

Tesla is counting Supercharging activity retroactively from Jan. 1, so some drivers may already be well ahead. For the trip-based category, participants have to connect visits to different Supercharger locations, with no more than 24 hours between stops at a new site. Another prize goes to the driver who reaches the most unique charging locations over the year, while the third goes to whoever racks up the largest overall energy total at Superchargers.

Why does it matter?

Free charging could significantly reduce EV ownership costs, especially for those who rely on public charging rather than plugging in at home. Tesla's Supercharger network remains one of the company's strongest selling points for consumers.

Only nine people can win, and two of the three categories effectively favor either extensive travel or heavy electricity use, which may not be realistic for most everyday drivers. It also creates an unusual tension for an EV-focused challenge, as one path to victory rewards higher energy consumption rather than efficiency.

Keeping owners engaged this way is consistent with Tesla's long-running use of features such as safety scores, software tools, and year-end recaps.

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