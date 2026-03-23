Homeowner shares honest review 4 years after installing Tesla home backup tech

"That experience alone was worth the cost of the whole system."

A homeowner has shared their experience after investing in a Tesla Powerwall and solar panels.

Tesla reviewer Jeremy Judkins (@jeremyjudkins2) discussed how the technology helped him get through the worst of Hurricane Ian, a Category 5 hurricane that hit Florida in 2022.

"This is the good, the bad, and the ugly," Judkins said in the video, explaining the hits and misses encountered in four years of ownership.

As meteorologists warn of extreme weather events becoming more common and increasingly severe as global temperatures rise, having a backup power source is more essential than ever.



Solar panels and home battery systems offer a reliable source of power separate from the grid, which is vital during local outages amid hurricanes and heatwaves. Not only that, but they can also provide substantial savings on utility bills by avoiding fluctuating pricing from energy companies.

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This technology may seem complicated at first glance, but resources like EnergySage offer free services to get solar installation estimates and quote comparisons from local installers.



As Jeremy pointed out, solar panels and backup battery systems made a world of difference during Hurricane Ian.

Right off the bat, he praised the reliability of solar panels and the Tesla Powerwall, saying they "saved the day." Because Jeremy was generating his own power, he was able to charge his Tesla and evacuate as rising floodwaters threatened.

"That experience alone was worth the cost of the whole system," he said.

Problems arose, however, when he turned off the main breaker to assess water intrusion from a hole in the roof. Tesla Powerwalls usually require an initial grid connection to turn on, which Jeremy later realized when he tried to turn his Powerwall back on.

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Despite the obstacle, he was able to jumpstart the Powerwall and successfully restore power to his home while the grid remained down. However, this is not advised, and calling an expert is the safer solution should a similar issue occur.

The solar panels were not entirely unscathed, either. One panel's surface appeared partially cracked from hurricane damage. However, as Jeremy pointed out, his solar production actually increased after Hurricane Ian, and "that crack … had no effect on my system at all."



Tesla still fixed the cracked solar panel after the incident, which he described as a "great experience."

If you're interested in generating your own electricity, reducing your energy bills, and having peace of mind amid extreme weather, EnergySage is a great place to start. With its mapping tool, you can find the average cost of a home solar panel system in your area and access available incentives to reduce costs.



The average person can even save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations with the help of EnergySage. Combining battery storage with your solar setup can get you on track to becoming the star of your own power outage success story.

"Not a fan of the Tesla cars, but this Is definitely something I'd like to have on my house," one commenter said.

"Love my Tesla Solar and Powerwall!" another added. "Best decision I made in solar."

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