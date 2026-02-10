Record-breaking temperatures leave hundreds in the dark as residents face ongoing power outages: 'We couldn't see anything'

It may seem counterintuitive, but scientists say a warming planet can still trigger unusual cold outbreaks in the U.S.

The Northeast just experienced one of the worst weekends of this winter so far, as a bitterly cold blast of Arctic air broke records and fueled heavy snow. Hundreds of people in New York City woke up without power Monday as the dangerous cold lingered.

"This is the first time I experienced this, and it was ridiculous," Sade Logan of New York City told WCBS. "With my kids also, they were scared, and we couldn't see anything. It's bad, really bad."

The invasion of Arctic air Saturday and Sunday shattered records in several cities. New York's John F. Kennedy Airport dipped to 6 degrees Saturday, setting a record low for the date and breaking a mark that had stood for more than 30 years. The next day, the high of 17 degrees at the airport broke the record for the coldest high temperature on that date, surpassing the 22 degrees set nearly 60 years ago.

Dangerously cold temperatures impacted several states in the Northeast over the weekend. On Saturday, extreme cold warnings affected more than 57 million people across at least a dozen states, and nearly 40 million were under cold weather advisories. By Sunday, extreme cold warnings still covered over 56 million people, with around 53 million under advisories.

New York City woke up to subzero wind chills Monday morning. The combination of temperatures around 10 degrees and northwest breezes made it feel like minus 4 degrees in Central Park. JFK Airport's wind chill fell to minus 6.

New York still had nearly 800 customers without power as of late Monday morning, according to PowerOutage.com. The majority without power were in the New York City area, where 454 customers in Brooklyn and 121 in Queens remained in the dark.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

It may seem counterintuitive, but scientists say a warming planet can still trigger unusual cold outbreaks in the U.S. This was the second weekend in a row with frigid February weather making headlines.

The science is complex, but researchers say a warming planet is destabilizing the polar vortex, potentially allowing more frequent and intense Arctic air outbreaks to spill south into the midlatitudes. The Arctic is heating up two to four times faster than the rest of the globe, and Arctic sea ice hit a record-low December extent last year, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information.

Being prepared for Arctic blasts and other forms of extreme weather that can take out your power is more important than ever. Combining rooftop solar with a home battery can improve energy reliability, lower monthly power bills, and shield your household budget from volatile electricity prices.

TCD's Solar Explorer connects you with vetted installers and can help you save up to $10,000 by collecting and comparing competitive solar bids. Through TCD partner EnergySage, readers get a free, all-in-one platform to find trusted local installers, explore available incentives, and reduce the overall cost of going solar.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.