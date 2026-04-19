Tesla unveils semi-truck with 1-million mile battery that could reshape American shipping

"The economics are right. The product is ready."

Tesla Semis are one step closer to transforming the hauling industry after program lead Dan Priestley revealed impressive engineering updates in a conversation with Jay Leno, according to a report from Electrek.

Although the discussion was packed with information about the next-gen trucks, one of the most impressive features is the new battery pack. The battery is designed to last for a million miles of operation.

This range is a key selling point for fleet operators, as most trucks have lifespans of roughly 500,000 to 1,000,000 miles.

The Semis can regain up to 300 miles of range in just 30 minutes using a 1.2-megawatt charging system. Tesla plans to roll out 46 stations capable of delivering that level of power by early 2027, with the first customer-facing chargers already opening in Ontario, California, earlier this year. This level of charging speed and vehicle longevity could make all-electric shipping far more practical in the U.S.

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While widespread adoption of electric semi-trucks may take time, everyday drivers are already seeing significant savings by switching from gas to all-electric vehicles.

In fact, EV drivers who upgrade their garages with at-home Level 2 chargers can save a significant amount of money by ditching the more expensive electricity rates at public chargers. To learn more and get free installation estimates, consider working with the experts at Qmerit.

The Tesla Semi team is working to make electric shipping more practical by tackling long-standing concerns, including the impact of battery weight on payload capacity.

Priestley explained that the redesigned Tesla Semi is about 1,000 pounds lighter than earlier versions, per Electrek. As a result, the long-range model can now carry a payload comparable to conventional Class 8 diesel trucks.

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In real-world use, Tesla Semis are already putting up impressive numbers. The test fleet has logged more than 13.5 million miles and maintains a 95% uptime, Electrek reported.

When issues arise, over 75% of trucks are back in service within 24 hours, with about half returned in under an hour.

According to Priestley, the economics already favor Tesla. In California, the Semi is about 50% cheaper to operate per mile on energy costs compared to diesel, and nationwide, the total cost of ownership is nearly 20% lower per mile.

"The economics are right. The product is ready," Priestley said.

The economics also make sense for everyday EV owners. Switching from gas to an electric vehicle can lead to major savings by avoiding high fuel costs, and charging at home can stretch those savings even further.

Whether you already drive an EV or are thinking about making the switch, Qmerit offers free resources to help you see how quickly savings from at-home charging can add up.

Meanwhile, if you pair your at-home Level 2 charger with solar panels, you can boost your savings even more. By using the energy from the sun to power your car, you're essentially charging your EV for free.

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